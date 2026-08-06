Roger Williams University Partners with Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to Offer Direct Admission for Gold Award Recipients

BRISTOL, R.I., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University and Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) have announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that streamlines the college admissions process for Girl Scouts across the country who have earned the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

Through the agreement, eligible Gold Award recipients who meet Roger Williams University’s admission requirements will receive conditional direct admission to the university’s undergraduate programs. Students must have a minimum 3.0 Grade Point Average (GPA), maintain a clear student conduct record, and provide verification of their Gold Award. Applicants will not be required to complete the Common Application or pay an application fee through this program. Gold Award recipients will also be eligible for Roger Williams University’s highest-value merit scholarship, with admission to select academic programs.

"At Roger Williams University, we recognize that learning happens both inside and outside the classroom," said Margaret Everett, Ph.D., Roger Williams University Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. "Girl Scout Gold Award recipients have already demonstrated the initiative and resilience that prepare students to thrive in a rigorous academic environment. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments through a streamlined admissions pathway and look forward to welcoming these exceptional students to a university where experiential learning empowers them to continue making a meaningful difference in their communities and beyond."

The partnership recognizes the extraordinary leadership, initiative, and commitment to service demonstrated by Gold Award recipients while creating a clear pathway for them to continue making an impact through higher education.

"Together with Roger Williams University, we are investing in changemakers who have already demonstrated their ability to identify community needs, lead with purpose, and create lasting impact. This groundbreaking partnership recognizes the extraordinary leadership of Girl Scout Gold Award recipients while reflecting RWU's deep commitment to preparing students who will strengthen their communities," said Dana Borrelli-Murray, GSSNE CEO.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn and is achieved by fewer than two percent of Girl Scouts nationwide. To earn the award, high school-aged Girl Scouts complete a minimum 80-hour, individually led project that addresses the root cause of a community issue and creates sustainable, long-term change. Gold Award projects require participants to recruit community partners, collaborate with professional mentors, and demonstrate advanced leadership, project management, and civic engagement skills.

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England serves approximately 4,000 girls annually across Rhode Island, 13 communities in Massachusetts, and one community in Connecticut. Each year, only 15 to 20 Girl Scouts in the region earn the Gold Award.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts identify causes that resonate most deeply with them and develop projects that turn their ideas into lasting impact in their communities and beyond,” said Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Bonnie Barczykowski. “They prove that meaningful progress truly can begin with one person. Through earning their Gold Award, girls sharpen essential life and leadership skills that will take them far, and I’m thrilled that Roger Williams University recognizes that accomplishment.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment by Roger Williams University and Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to recognize student achievement, cultivate future leaders, and expand educational opportunities for young women who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their communities.

This new initiative builds on an existing partnership between Roger Williams University and Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England that supports educational opportunities for Girl Scout volunteers. Since 2024, adult GSSNE volunteers have been eligible for reduced tuition on credit-bearing courses through RWU's Extension School, helping them pursue professional certificates and undergraduate or graduate degrees. By expanding the partnership to include direct undergraduate admission for Gold Award recipients, the two organizations are creating educational pathways that support Girl Scouts from high school through adulthood and lifelong learning.

About Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England

We are Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character. We serve all of Rhode Island, 13 communities in Massachusetts, and one in Connecticut. Girl Scouts discover who they are, tap into the power inside them, and build the confidence to let it shine. Through programs across Southeastern New England, girls and gender-expansive youth of all backgrounds and abilities come as they are to explore their passions, meet new challenges, and develop hands-on skills. They find their strengths in science labs and on hiking trails, at cookie booths and in front of city councils. Backed by millions of alums and a network of dedicated adult volunteers and mentors, Girl Scouts drive change to make the world a better place. Along the way, they uncover the tools they need to lead with joy, on their own terms. Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

About Roger Williams University

Roger Williams University is a comprehensive university with a liberal arts core and professional programs, focused on marine science, law and society, and the designed and built environments, paired with a breadth of humanities and business programs. With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the state capital of Providence, Rhode Island, our eight schools of study provide real-world learning experiences dedicated to social and environmental justice, small class sizes, and direct access to faculty and staff. Our students create powerful combinations of degrees, credentials, research, and internship opportunities. Roger Williams University is ranked No. 35 Best Regional University in the North by U.S. News & World Report, among the 2025 Best Law Schools by The Princeton Review, and No. 48 in Academic Experience and No. 55 in Career Outcomes in the 2026 Poets & Quants Best Undergraduate Business School rankings; the RWU Extension School was also named No. 1 for Best Online Colleges in Rhode Island by Forbes. Our students graduate with a unique skill set and the passion to make an impact, becoming the changemakers and leaders our world needs.

Contact Info



Kelly Brinza

kbrinza@rwu.edu

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