Combined Arms Welcomes Jeff Hart and Alfred Park to Its Board of Directors

Houston, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combined Arms, the nation's most effective closed-loop referral network for veterans, service members and military families, today announced its newest board members, Jeff Hart and Alfred Park.

Both are Navy veterans and graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy who bring senior leadership experience from two of the country's most respected firms. Their arrival comes as Combined Arms scales a technology platform that has connected more than 100,000 veterans, service members and military family members to vetted resources and created more than $603 million in economic impact.

“Jeff and Alfred understand what service demands from their years in uniform, and each now solves complex problems at scale in the corporate world,” said Mike Hutchings, CEO of Combined Arms. “Their judgment and commitment to the military community will help us reach more veterans, faster, in every state we serve.”

Jeff Hart is a senior partner at McKinsey & Company and a leader in Global Energy and Analytics practices, where he helps industry leaders improve business operations through digital and analytics transformation and stronger capital performance. Over the past several years, he advised the Combined Arms team on its national expansion plan and rollout. Hart served 11 years as a Navy fighter pilot and Maintenance Officer with more than 1,500 hours in the F-14 Tomcat and F/A-18 Hornet, and he earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Watch Jeff Hart's introduction.

Alfred Park is a vice president in Asset and Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs. He served as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy, deploying to Iraq and Somalia in 2007 as navigator of the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble, and later served at the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, a joint Navy-Marine Corps command. Park is an ambassador for the Travis Manion Foundation, a board member of the Ocean Institute and an advisory board member of Bridge Builders Houston. He holds a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and an MBA from the University of Southern California, where he was a Goldman Sachs MBA Fellow. Watch Alfred Park's introduction.

Hart and Park join a board chaired by Doug Foshee, founder and owner of Sallyport Investments and former chairman and CEO of El Paso Corporation. Foshee also founded the veteran nonprofit NextOp Vets and serves as a director of multiple prestigious boards. The board's members bring experience from energy, finance, technology, law and philanthropy, and several are veterans themselves. Learn more about the Combined Arms board of directors at our blog.

About Combined Arms

Combined Arms is the nation's most effective closed-loop referral network for veterans, service members, and military families. Using our technology platform, we link the military community with 300+ vetted organizations. Operating in all 50 states and two territories, we ensure quick access to the right resources. As a nonprofit founded and led by veterans, this mission is not only our work, it is our calling.

Media Contact

Angela Woellner

Chief Marketing Officer, Combined Arms

media@combinedarms.us

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