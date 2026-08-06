Peace, Love and Burgertacos: Del Taco’s New Mashup is Bringing America Together Like Never Before

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is bringing together two of its most iconic menu items in an all-new way with the debut of the NEW All-American Burgertaco. Launching August 6 for a limited time, the brand’s latest innovation combines the signature flavors of its beloved Double Del® Cheeseburger and legendary Big Fat Taco, creating a one-of-a-kind mashup that only Del Taco could deliver.

"Our fans have always loved that they can order amazing burgers and tacos from the same menu since 1964, so we’re leaning into their cravings with a new item that’s unmistakably Del Taco,” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. “Whether you love tacos or burgers, all Americans can agree that Del Taco’s new Burgertaco delivers an iconic flavor for guests who want the best of both worlds.”

The All-American Burgertaco is a one-of-a-kind creation that transforms Del Taco's popular Double Del® Cheeseburger into taco form. Wrapped in a warm, buttery toasted flatbread, the mashup features two grilled-to-order all-beef patties, two slices of American cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes, crisp shredded lettuce, diced onions and signature burger sauce. The All-American Burgertaco delivers the distinctive taste of a classic American cheeseburger and ratchets up the experience with the unique flavors of Del Taco's legendary Big Fat Taco.

Del Taco is also bringing back its Dirty Del specialty beverage and expanding on the flavor lineup, giving guests even more ways to enjoy one of today's fastest-growing beverage trends. Dirty Del beverages are crafted with creamy vanilla shake mix and finished with a slice of lime for a refreshingly sweet twist. Guests can choose from five flavors and can get either 16 or 24-ounce sizes at participating locations. Starting August 10 through August 16, members of Del Yeah!™ Rewards can access an exclusive offer for a FREE Regular Size Dirty Del with $5 minimum purchase. Additional restrictions may apply.

For more information and to find the nearest Del Taco location, visit www.deltaco.com.









Del Taco Launches All-American Burgertaco and Returns Dirty Del Beverages

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 and 2026 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, Del Taco offers a unique variety of Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco operates more than 550 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information about the Del Taco brand, and to find your nearest location, visit deltaco.com.

Media Contact

Kristyna Otto

Powerhouse+Co.

kristyna@powerhouseandco.com

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