UPDATE -- Vic.ai Partners with Increase to Power VicPay™

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise finance teams are moving from digitized workflows to autonomous finance operations, yet payments remain the most fragmented step in the AP lifecycle, often spread across separate providers, portals, and manual reconciliation processes. Vic.ai, the AI-native autonomous finance platform, today announced a partnership with Increase and Core Bank to power VicPay™'s account and payment capabilities.

Increase’s technology is trusted by some of the largest fintechs and software platforms in the United States, providing flexible, transparent, and reliable tools for money movement, storage, and card issuance. Today, the Increase platform powers VicPay payments within the same environment where invoices are captured and approved.

From approved invoice to settled payment

For many AP teams, the handoff between invoice approval and payment execution is where visibility breaks down. By integrating with Increase technology, Vic.ai creates a seamless platform where approved invoices carry the customer's payment instructions, approval controls, and selected payment method through to execution, with funds moving through the customer's individual account at Core Bank before disbursement to vendors. Payment status and transaction information synchronize back into Vic.ai for tracking, exception handling, and reconciliation. The result is one unified operational loop rather than a patchwork of disconnected systems.

Enterprise-grade controls, by design

The integration includes safeguards designed to prevent duplicate payment attempts, provide real-time status synchronization with backup polling, and reconcile transactions against Vic.ai ledger activity. Customer funds are held in individual deposit accounts opened in each customer's own name at Core Bank, providing clear account titling and direct ownership of funds. The unified provider architecture strengthens the resilience of the VicPay platform and enhances its ability to support varied vendor requirements without manual workarounds. As across the Vic.ai platform, autonomy in payments operates under human oversight: approval hierarchies, user permissions, audit trails, and exception management remain in the customer's hands.

Flexibility across payment methods

Finance teams can choose the payment method that best fits each vendor, whether ACH, check, or virtual card, without leaving VicPay. Increase provides the banking infrastructure behind each payment rail and serves as the check payment provider for VicPay checks. With Increase’s checking solution, checks process and ship the next business day, arrive with remittance details enclosed, and return a deposited check image once the check clears. That eliminates a long-standing visibility blind spot in check reconciliation. The unified infrastructure also provides Vic.ai with a common foundation to continue expanding payment capabilities, status visibility, and operational controls.

Vic.ai's autonomous finance platform has been trained on more than one billion invoices, delivering invoice-processing accuracy of up to 99% and no-touch rates above 80% at its highest-performing enterprise deployments. Extending that operational depth through payment execution reduces the handoffs, bottlenecks, and siloed systems that have historically separated invoice automation from money movement.

"Payments have historically been where AP automation stops short,” said Alexander Hagerup, CEO & Co-Founder of Vic.ai. “The invoice work gets automated, and then the money movement happens somewhere else. Partnering with Increase gives our customers one connected loop from invoice to payment, with the controls, visibility, and choice of payment method that enterprise finance operations require."

"The strongest platforms make the financial layer a native part of the product rather than a bolt-on, and that's exactly what Vic.ai is doing for accounts payable,” said Matt Hennessy, Head of Business at Increase. “Increase’s banking infrastructure provides VicPay with direct, programmatic access to ACH, check, and card rails through a single integration, so Vic.ai can focus on the intelligence and experience its customers rely on."

What changes for customers

Customers continue to manage payments through VicPay, while the core customer experience remains owned and operated by Vic.ai. As part of the transition, customers complete an updated banking application and establish a new business bank account in their own name with Core Bank; after onboarding, payment workflows remain within Vic.ai. VicPay currently supports ACH, check, and virtual card payments through the Increase integration.

Learn more about VicPay at https://www.vic.ai/payments

About Vic.ai

Vic.ai is the autonomous finance platform built for complex enterprise operations. Starting with accounts payable, hundreds of enterprises run Vic.ai across invoice processing, PO matching, approvals, payments, and vendor communications, within the multi-entity structures, approval hierarchies, and audit requirements that enterprise finance demands. Trained on over one billion invoices, Vic.ai's finance-native AI takes on routine operational work under enterprise-grade controls. The result is finance teams spending less time on processing and more on the decisions that shape the business. Vic.ai was founded in Norway and has raised more than $145 million in capital from investors in SaaS, B2B, and AI applications. Learn more at Vic.ai .

About Increase

Increase combines modern infrastructure and banking to help teams building financial products move faster, with greater precision and control. Increase powers money movement, money storage, and card issuing with flexible, transparent, and reliable primitives so teams can build and scale with confidence. Increase’s core technology facilitates the movement of hundreds of billions of dollars in payments each year for leading companies such as Gusto and Ramp. Learn more at increase.com .

Banking products and services are offered through Core Bank and Increase’s bank partners, each Member FDIC. Technology services are provided by Increase Technologies, Inc., a non-bank company.

Media Contact

For Vic.ai

mark.fisher@vic.ai

For Increase:

press@increase.com