Visio Lending to Share Expertise at Originator Connect 2026

Austin, TX, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage brokers and originators will convene in Las Vegas for the annual Originator Connect conference Aug. 13–16, and Visio Lending will be there to share its rental property lending expertise on stage and one-on-one with attendees. The prominent industry conference is expected to attract more than 2,000 mortgage professionals.

James Webb, Visio Sales Manager, brings his deep experience in rental property lending to the panel, “Helping Investors Win With DSCR, Bridge Loans and Beyond,” at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 14.

“Every investor's situation is different, and that's where experience matters," said Webb. "We tailor the structure of each DSCR loan to support an investor's long-term goals, whether they're acquiring their first rental or adding another property to an established portfolio. Because DSCR lending is all we do, we've worked through just about every scenario.”

The panel will also discuss mistakes that can kill a deal, and how to earn investors’ repeat business. Having funded 1,000 loans over the past four years,* Webb has experience taking every type of deal to the finish line — and evolving into a trusted advisor.

“A good broker becomes part of an investor’s team. At Visio, we determine the best financial path to close and also ensure clients have ongoing support for successful long-term or short-term rentals,” he said. “I’ve built relationships with numerous repeat clients. It’s a great moment when they reach the point they quit their day job or bring the next generation into the investment portfolio.”

Webb will join the panel on the main stage and spend time at Booth #610 with the Visio team, connecting with brokers and originators and evaluating deal scenarios.

Visio is debuting the company’s new water bottle reading: “My lender asked me for proof of liquidity, so I brought my water bottle.” It was born out of a contest for employees’ children, who submitted handwritten and pencil-drawn ideas for new Visio swag.

“We were blown away by their creativity and humor,” Webb said.

Originator Connect takes place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino located at 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

*LinkedIn profile

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About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation’s largest independent rental property lender and was ranked the No. 1 DSCR loan provider in the United States in 2025 by Scotsman Guide, based on the company’s leading DSCR loan origination volume nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Visio operates nationally with more than 200 employees, originates investor loans in 41 states and manages one of the nation’s largest investor-loan Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Having originated more than $4.8 billion in rental property loans, Visio combines deep capital markets expertise, proprietary technology and disciplined credit and risk management to deliver scalable financing solutions for residential real estate investors across both retail and wholesale channels. The company differentiates itself through streamlined, technology-enabled processes, leading product innovation and a customer-first approach that simplifies the lending experience and drives significant repeat business.

Visio Lending supports professional real estate investors across acquisition, refinance and portfolio growth strategies. It continues to drive innovation, transparency and scalability in the investor mortgage market.

For more information, visit www.visiolending.com and follow Visio Lending on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/visiolending.





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