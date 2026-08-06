Gainwell Marks 30 Years as a Custom Hotel Furniture Manufacturer, Expanding China + Vietnam Production for Global Hospitality Projects

ZHONGSHAN, China, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhongshan Gainwell Furniture Co., Ltd., a custom hotel furniture manufacturer founded in 1995, marks its 30th year in the hospitality furniture industry this year. The milestone coincides with a major expansion of the company's dual-country production model, as its second Vietnam facility in Quy Nhơn comes online alongside established plants in Guangdong, China and Bình Dương Province, Vietnam.





Three Decades of Hospitality Furniture Manufacturing

Gainwell began manufacturing hotel furniture in Zhongshan, Guangdong in 1995, in the heart of China's furniture production belt. Over 30 years, the company has grown from a regional workshop into an FF&E (furniture, fixtures and equipment) partner for hotel projects across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

In 2021, the company completed its intelligent production base in Zhongshan, a facility of nearly 45,000 square meters of building area that now houses its engineering, R&D and quality control operations. The Zhongshan base anchors what Gainwell calls its dual-base model: engineering and project management in China, paired with large-scale manufacturing capacity in Vietnam.

The Vietnam expansion began with the Lehome factory in Bình Dương Province and continues with a new facility in Quy Nhơn, planned across two construction phases in 2025 and 2026. Together, the two countries give hotel clients a choice of production origin, a consideration that has grown in importance as tariff and logistics conditions shift across markets.

What Gainwell Manufactures

Gainwell produces both loose furniture and fixed (built-in) furniture for hotels, resorts and serviced apartments. The product range covers guestroom casegoods, seating and upholstery, headboards, wardrobes and public-area furniture, along with two specialty lines: casino furniture and marine furniture for cruise ships and yachts.

For clients who arrive with completed designs, Gainwell's engineering team converts designer and owner drawings into production-ready shop drawings, covering dimensions, materials, finishes and assembly details. For projects that need design support, the company also provides in-house hotel design services, from furniture design to guestroom layout and space planning, supported by a full range of materials and finishes.

Beyond manufacturing, Gainwell provides a single-partner FF&E service that runs from design deepening through production, export logistics and on-site installation guidance. Vietnam-made goods ship primarily from Cát Lái Port and Quy Nhơn Port, with multi-port loading available for split deliveries.

Production Capacity and Certifications

Gainwell's manufacturing footprint spans three facilities:

Zhongshan, Guangdong (China) : 70,000 m² factory footprint with 450 workers and 94 R&D professionals; annual capacity of 8,000 keys. Capabilities cover woodwork, painted finishes, upholstery, furniture integrating metal and stone elements, fixed furniture, and dedicated mock-up production lines

: 70,000 m² factory footprint with 450 workers and 94 R&D professionals; annual capacity of 8,000 keys. Capabilities cover woodwork, painted finishes, upholstery, furniture integrating metal and stone elements, fixed furniture, and dedicated mock-up production lines Lehome, Bình Dương Province (Vietnam) : 30,000 m² factory with 600 workers and 14 R&D professionals; shipping capacity of 300 containers per month. Focused on dining and bedroom collections and hotel guestroom furniture, with core strength in wood furniture and painted finish applications. Located 49 km from Cát Lái Port

: 30,000 m² factory with 600 workers and 14 R&D professionals; shipping capacity of 300 containers per month. Focused on dining and bedroom collections and hotel guestroom furniture, with core strength in wood furniture and painted finish applications. Located 49 km from Cát Lái Port Quy Nhơn (Vietnam): new 120,000 m² facility built in two phases (2025–2026), located 10 km from Quy Nhơn Port



A central project management team coordinates China and Vietnam resources on each project, applying the same quality control protocols across both countries.

The company's certifications include CARB, CEC, FSC, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and LGA, covering formaldehyde emissions, sustainable timber sourcing, quality management and environmental management.

Trusted by Global Hotel Brands

Gainwell has supplied guestroom and public-area furniture for hotel and resort properties across multiple regions, including:

Greater China: The Venetian Resort Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel, JW Marriott Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, New World K11 Artus, Grand Londoner Hotel, The Parisian, St. Regis Hotel

The Venetian Resort Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel, JW Marriott Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, New World K11 Artus, Grand Londoner Hotel, The Parisian, St. Regis Hotel Asia Pacific: Marina Bay Sands, Hilton Hotel, All Suite Hotel, Hokkaido Niseko Hotel, Hotel Nikko Amata City

Marina Bay Sands, Hilton Hotel, All Suite Hotel, Hokkaido Niseko Hotel, Hotel Nikko Amata City The Middle East: Six Sense Southern Dunes Hotel, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad Hotel, Rosewood Hotel, Radisson Hotel, Grand Excelsior Hotel, Red Sea Airport Terminal

Six Sense Southern Dunes Hotel, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad Hotel, Rosewood Hotel, Radisson Hotel, Grand Excelsior Hotel, Red Sea Airport Terminal North America: Palazzo Hotel, Hilton Buffalo Thunder, Sheraton San Gabriel Hotel, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Fairmont New Orleans, Le Meridien Arlington

A fuller list of completed projects is available on the company's projects page.

Looking Ahead

Entering its fourth decade, Gainwell is focused on bringing the Quy Nhơn facility to full operation, with the second construction phase scheduled for 2026. The company will continue serving hotel projects across North America, Europe, The Middle East and Asia Pacific from its combined China and Vietnam production base.

About Gainwell

Zhongshan Gainwell Furniture Co., Ltd. is a custom hotel furniture manufacturer founded in 1995, operating production facilities in Guangdong, China and in Bình Dương Province and Quy Nhơn, Vietnam. The company manufactures loose and fixed furniture for hotels, casinos, cruise ships and yachts, and provides FF&E services from design and shop drawing development through installation.

Hotel owners, operators and design firms can request a project consultation at gainwell.com.

Media Contact

Company: Zhongshan Gainwell Furniture Co., Ltd.

Email: info@gainwell.com

WhatsApp: +853 6395 8338

Website: https://www.gainwell.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb4dbe05-961f-4e65-b2aa-beef31ee8c59