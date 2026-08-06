Samsung Medical Center, Universitätsspital Zürich and Boston Medical Center Named Among Newsweek's World's Greenest Hospitals 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Statista , the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, today announced the inaugural World's Greenest Hospitals 2026 ranking, recognizing 250 hospitals across 36 countries for their leadership in environmental sustainability and climate-conscious health care.

As hospitals around the world work to reduce their environmental footprint, the ranking recognizes institutions that are advancing sustainability through reduced emissions, improved energy efficiency, responsible waste management, water conservation and innovative governance practices. The list highlights that environmental stewardship and clinical excellence can go hand in hand, helping create healthier futures for both patients and communities.

Among the hospitals earning the highest five-leaf sustainability designation are:

Samsung Medical Center — Seoul, South Korea

Universitätsspital Zürich — Zürich, Switzerland

Hospital e Maternidade Brasil — Santo André, Brazil

Boston Medical Center — Boston, Massachusetts

Mayo Clinic Rochester — Rochester, Minnesota





"Hospitals have a vital role to play in building healthier and more sustainable communities," said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. "Through our ranking of the World's Greenest Hospitals, Newsweek recognizes the organizations that are leading by example and making environmental responsibility a meaningful part of their operations."

The inaugural ranking evaluated hospitals across six pillars, including sustainability performance data, expert recommendations, certifications and accreditations, achievements and recognition, sustainability commitments, and reporting transparency.

Sustainability performance data accounted for 40% of each hospital's overall score and evaluated key areas such as greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, water conservation, and governance, while expert recommendations contributed 30% of the final score. An analysis of certifications, recognitions, public commitments, and reporting transparency completed the evaluation.

Hospitals included in the ranking were awarded sustainability indicators ranging from three to five leaves, with five leaves representing the strongest relative sustainability performance. In addition, select hospitals received a special Sustainable Infrastructure designation for exceptional facility design and operations.

The rankings reflect sustainability initiatives and publicly available information collected during the evaluation period of June 19, 2025, through June 18, 2026, and are intended to provide greater transparency into environmental leadership across the global health care sector.

The full list of recognized hospitals can be viewed here: https://rankings.newsweek.com/worlds-greenest-hospitals-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.