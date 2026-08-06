Jamaica is Ready: Royalton Hotels & Resorts Unveils “The Soul of the Island” Experiential Vacation for Families

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Hotels & Resorts reopens all of its Jamaica resorts, including its family-friendly properties, following an extensive refresh. Showcasing reimagined accommodations and the warm hospitality that the island is known for, the resorts are inviting families to rediscover Jamaica through an exclusive offering: The Soul of the Island Package.

This exclusive seven-night getaway for two adults and two children blends Jamaica’s vibrant culture and heritage with elevated comfort and unforgettable family time.

Upon arrival in Jamaica, the family will be welcomed with a VIP airport arrival service. A dedicated host will assist with the arrival process and escort them to their private transfer. From there, they’ll be greeted with a signature rum punch for the adults and a tropical smoothie for the children before heading to one of two destinations, each offering its own vibe:

Royalton Negril: Families wake up just moments from the legendary Seven Mile Beach, one of Jamaica’s most celebrated coastal destinations and internationally recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches. As one of the few family-friendly resorts in Negril, Royalton offers an experience unlike anywhere else on the destination, where parents can enjoy elevated service while children discover endless fun through the Kids Club, splash pad, non-motorized water sports, and family-focused entertainment. Every suite throughout the resort features breathtaking ocean views, allowing guests to experience the Caribbean from the moment they open their eyes each morning.

Families wake up just moments from the legendary Seven Mile Beach, one of Jamaica’s most celebrated coastal destinations and internationally recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches. As one of the few family-friendly resorts in Negril, Royalton offers an experience unlike anywhere else on the destination, where parents can enjoy elevated service while children discover endless fun through the Kids Club, splash pad, non-motorized water sports, and family-focused entertainment. Every suite throughout the resort features breathtaking ocean views, allowing guests to experience the Caribbean from the moment they open their eyes each morning. Royalton Blue Waters: Located just thirty minutes from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, this newly renovated resort combines one of Jamaica's most spectacular white-sand beaches with spacious accommodations designed specifically for families of four, making every stay feel like a beachfront home. Guests can spend the day floating through the resort's signature lazy river, enjoying expansive pools, exciting water features, and endless stretches of pristine shoreline, all without venturing far from the airport.





When checking into their "home" for the next seven nights, the newly refreshed Diamond Club™ Luxury Presidential One-Bedroom Suite becomes an expansive oceanfront retreat designed with families in mind. Separate living and dining areas, generous outdoor spaces, premium amenities and thoughtful layouts provide the perfect balance between togetherness and privacy. Diamond Club™ privileges elevate every moment through personalized butler service, exclusive lounge access, premium beverages, and enhanced in-suite amenities.

Every day is organized to make unforgettable family memories through activities and relaxation. Mornings begin with breakfast delivered to the suite, paired with fresh local coffee. During the day, the family has access to a reserved beachfront private cabana, serviced by their dedicated butler. While parents indulge in daily hydrotherapy circuits and restorative spa treatments, children have their own fun with private access to the resort’s splash pad. Delivered directly to the cabana, an exclusive afternoon tea of authentic island flavors invites the family to pause, recharge, and connect by the ocean.

Dining is an experience of its own. Guests enjoy unlimited access to all of Royalton’s restaurants with priority reservations, curated Jamaican culinary experiences, handcrafted cocktails for adults, tropical mocktails for younger travelers, and an unforgettable beachfront dinner beneath the stars, where every course is paired with wines and accompanied by live Jamaican music.

The adventure continues beyond the resort through privately tailored experiences. Families can discover the life and legacy of Jamaica's most celebrated reggae icon, tour one of the island's historic rum distilleries, climb the cascading waters of Dunn's River Falls, or sail along Jamaica's spectacular coastline aboard a private sunset catamaran cruise, creating memories that extend far beyond the beach.

From tailored excursions to a private beach photography session, Royalton’s dedicated butler team orchestrates every detail so families can simply focus on spending quality time together.

Starting from $30,000 USD, The Soul of the Island Package includes flights onboard the, seven nights in a Diamond Club™ Luxury Presidential One-Bedroom Suite, personalized butler service, VIP airport arrival and departure services, private transfers, curated dining experiences, daily afternoon tea, daily private beachfront cabanas, destination adventures, wellness experiences, and exclusive Diamond Club™ privileges.

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is also welcoming guests back to its adults only collection in Jamaica. Alongside Royalton Negril and Royalton Blue Waters, the newly refreshed Royalton Hideaway Negril, Royalton Hideaway Blue Waters, and Grand Lido Negril are once again ready to welcome travelers seeking sophisticated adults only escapes. While the Soul of the Island Package is exclusively available at Royalton Negril and Royalton Blue Waters, guests looking for a romantic getaway are invited to experience these beautifully reimagined resorts, each offering renovated accommodations, elevated dining, and the signature service that defines Royalton Resorts.

Because Jamaica isn't just open again. Jamaica is Ready.

For more information or to book this extraordinary escape, contact media@royalton.com

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across eight of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations. Through its eight distinct brands, the company offers a range of vacation experiences tailored to different travel styles, from family-friendly escapes and elevated adults-only retreats to boutique hideaways and entertainment-driven getaways.

Recognized for its innovative approach to all-inclusive hospitality, the company continues to expand its presence across the Caribbean while introducing new concepts that respond to evolving traveler preferences. Its portfolio includes award-winning resorts and brands recognized by leading travel publications and industry organizations, reflecting its commitment to exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. This includes Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Hideaway Resorts, Royalton Vessence Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton. To learn more, visit www.royalton.com.

Royalton is committed to supporting the environment, empowering its people and strengthening the communities where it operates through its Royalton Sustainability Standards.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41d775e9-ab33-4c82-a5a6-cb238cd0b86d