Informa's Waste Group Continues to Lead Global Waste and Recycling Industry with Comprehensive Platform

DALLAS, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the waste and recycling industry undergoes its most significant transformation in decades, Informa's Waste Group, powered by Waste360, has established itself as the definitive platform for navigating the convergence of circular economy mandates, technological advancements, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Informa’s Waste Group's comprehensive ecosystem, integrating flagship event WasteExpo, digital intelligence hub Waste360, the Global Waste Management Symposium, and the newly launched Waste Leadership Summit, delivers unparalleled resources for waste management, recycling, and sustainability professionals advancing the industry's most critical priorities. The integrated platform of events and media connects haulers, waste service providers, municipalities, operators, technology providers, recyclers, investors, sustainability professionals, and policymakers with the intelligence, relationships, and marketplace access essential for navigating this evolving landscape.

Navigating Market Transformation

The waste management sector is experiencing unprecedented change driven by multiple forces: Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation now active in multiple states and expanding across North America, accelerating corporate sustainability commitments fueling demand for circular solutions, and record-breaking private equity investment reshaping the competitive landscape.

"The waste and recycling industry is at an inflection point. Companies that thrived in a linear economy must now master circular business models, adopt advanced technologies like AI-powered sorting and route optimization, and navigate a complex patchwork of state and local regulations, often simultaneously," shares Rita Ugianskis, Vice President, Waste Group at Informa. "Informa’s Waste Group is a vital component to serve this moment of transformation, providing the year-round intelligence, executive connections, and marketplace access that industry leaders need to turn complexity into competitive advantage."

Helping the Industry Make Better Business Decisions

Informa’s Waste Group's integrated approach connects haulers, waste service providers, municipalities, operators, technology providers, recyclers, investors, sustainability professionals, and policymakers through five cornerstone platforms:

WasteExpo: North America's largest waste, recycling, and organics event, bringing together 600+ exhibitors showcasing breakthrough technologies from electric collection vehicles to AI-powered contamination detection systems. In collaboration with the National Waste & Recycling Association, the event features a comprehensive educational program addressing EPR compliance, circular economy business models, and operational innovation, complemented by specialized forums including the Waste360 Food Recovery Forum, which tackles food waste diversion strategies and organics management, and Waste360 Sustainability Talks, where industry leaders share insights on achieving corporate sustainability goals. WasteExpo also hosts the Healthcare Waste Conference, addressing the unique challenges of medical waste management and regulatory compliance in healthcare settings.





Waste360: The industry's leading digital intelligence platform delivering real-time operational best practices, regulatory updates, news, analysis, and technology assessments to 100,000+ professionals navigating the transition from linear to circular waste management.

Waste Leadership Summit: An exclusive executive forum launched in 2026 where C-suite leaders address strategic challenges including M&A strategy, business model innovation, and long-term positioning in the circular economy.

Stifel/Waste360 Investor Summit: The premier financial event connecting waste operators with private equity and strategic investors, facilitating capital formation as industry consolidation and infrastructure investment accelerate.

Global Waste Management Symposium: An international technical platform advancing research-based solutions for waste challenges in both developed and emerging markets.





Driving Competitive Advantage Through Strategic Intelligence

Informa’s Waste Group's integrated model positions industry leaders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead of market disruption. By combining real-time market intelligence, strategic networking, and access to capital through year-round digital content, executive forums, and premier events, the platform enables operators and investors to identify growth opportunities, anticipate regulatory shifts, and forge partnerships that drive market leadership. As consolidation accelerates and new business models emerge, Informa’s Waste Group delivers the competitive intelligence and strategic relationships essential for companies positioning themselves at the forefront of industry transformation.

For more information about the Waste Group's events and platforms, please visit:

WasteExpo: www.wasteexpo.com

Global Waste Management Symposium: www.wastesymposium.com

Waste Leadership Summit: www.thewastesummit.com

Waste360: www.waste360.com

About Waste360

Waste360 is a leading resource for waste, recycling, and organics professionals, providing industry news, insights, and educational content, along with events including WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium, Waste360 Investor Summit, Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference, Waste360 Organics Recycling Conference and the Waste Leadership Summit. With a mission to connect and inform the waste management community, Waste360 delivers expert analysis, trends, and solutions to help businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving sector. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

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