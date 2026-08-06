PACHA Makes Back-to-School Easier for Gluten-Free Families with New Foods, Free Resources and Breakfast Inspiration

Vista, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Takeaways

PACHA co-founder and gluten-free mom Maddie Hamann created the company’s first Gluten-Free Back-to-School Guide, a free downloadable resource that helps parents navigate gluten-free breakfasts, lunchboxes, ingredient labels, school snacks, birthday parties, and more. The brand is also releasing a Gluten-Free School Year Cheat Sheet to help simplify everyday meal planning.

PACHA is releasing a limited-edition High Protein Hemp Loaf made with whole hemp seeds - not protein powder or isolates. The new loaf delivers 7g of protein, 5g of fiber, and 0g added sugar per serving while staying true to the brand's commitment to simple, whole-food ingredients.

Throughout the back-to-school season, PACHA will partner with like-minded brands including Fourth & Heart, Rumiano, Jovial Foods, The Vanilla Bean Project Willa's, Big Picture Foods, and Bionaturae on recipes, giveaways, and meal inspiration designed to make back-to-school eating easier for families.



As families prepare for the new school year, PACHA , the pioneering brand in regenerative, gut-friendly, allergen-free baked goods, is making gluten-free eating a little easier. Co-founder and gluten-free mom Maddie Hamann has created PACHA's first Gluten-Free Back-to-School Guide , a free downloadable resource filled with practical tips for busy families. PACHA is also introducing a limited-edition High Protein Hemp Loaf made with whole hemp seeds and teaming up with like-minded brands such as Fourth & Heart, Rumiano, Jovial Foods, The Vanilla Bean Project, Willa's, Big Picture Foods, and Bionaturae on recipes, giveaways, and meal inspiration throughout the season.

"As a mom whose family eats gluten-free, I know back-to-school can feel overwhelming because we've been there ourselves," said Maddie Hamann, co-founder of PACHA. "Parents managing gluten-free diets don't just need another product—they need ideas they can trust. We created this guide based on our own experience as a gluten-free household, from packing school lunches and reading ingredient labels to navigating birthday parties and finding foods kids actually enjoy. Alongside our new High Protein Hemp Loaf and collaborations with brands we love, we hope it gives families practical tools they can come back to all year long."

What resources is PACHA offering this back-to-school season?

PACHA's free back-to-school resources are designed to help parents feel more confident navigating gluten-free eating throughout the school year.

Created by co-founder and mom Maddie Hamann, The Gluten-Free Back-to-School Guide is a free downloadable resource inspired by her own experience in a gluten-free family. It offers practical, real-world advice for everyday situations parents face, including:

Building quick, gluten-free breakfasts

Packing lunchboxes that kids will actually eat

Navigating classroom parties and school events

Reading food labels and spotting hidden sources of gluten

Stocking a clean-label pantry with family-friendly staples



Families can also download PACHA's Gluten-Free School Year Cheat Sheet and explore recipes, meal inspiration, and educational content throughout the back-to-school season.

Throughout the season, PACHA will also collaborate with brands such as Fourth & Heart, Willa's, Seven Sundays, and Lil Bucks on recipes, giveaways, and other educational content that encourages simple, wholesome meals.

What are the details of PACHA's Limited-Edition High Protein Hemp Loaf?

Launching August 10 exclusively on the brand’s site, PACHA's Limited-Edition High Protein Hemp Loaf is perfect for back-to-school breakfasts. Made with whole hemp seeds rather than protein powders or isolates, the loaf delivers 7 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, and 0 grams of added sugar per serving while staying true to PACHA's commitment to simple, whole-food ingredients.

Like the rest of PACHA's lineup, the loaf is made without gluten and reflects the brand's philosophy of creating nourishing foods with recognizable ingredients instead of highly processed additives. The High Protein Hemp Loaf will be available to purchase for a limited time exclusively at livepacha.com for $17.89 per loaf.

Why is PACHA partnering with brands like Fourth & Heart, Willa's, Rumiano, and Jovial Foods?

PACHA believes healthy eating is easier when families have practical inspiration as well as products they can trust. That's why the brand is partnering with like-minded companies that share its commitment to clean-label ingredients and better-for-you food.

Throughout the season, PACHA will collaborate with brands like Fourth & Heart, Rumiano, Jovial Foods, The Vanilla Bean Project, Willa's, Big Picture Foods, and Bionaturae on recipes, meal inspiration, giveaways, and educational content designed to help families discover new breakfast, lunch, and snack ideas using wholesome ingredients they can feel good about.

What makes PACHA products gut-friendly?

PACHA takes a whole-food approach to creating breads and tortillas that support everyday wellness. Every loaf begins with sprouted buckwheat, a naturally gluten-free seed that's rich in fiber and is a complete plant-based protein. After sprouting, the buckwheat is gently fermented, a traditional process that develops flavor while improving nutrient availability and creating foods that many people find easier to digest.

Unlike many gluten-free breads made with refined starches, gums, fillers, or preservatives, PACHA products are made with simple, recognizable ingredients and traditional fermentation. The result is clean-label, nutrient-dense food that fits seamlessly into everyday meals.

What should families look for when choosing gluten-free bread?

Not all gluten-free bread is created equal. Many products rely on refined starches, gums, binders and fillers to recreate the structure of conventional bread. PACHA encourages families to read ingredient labels closely and look for products made with simple, recognizable whole-food ingredients.

PACHA’s Original Sourdough Buckwheat Bread and English Muffins are made with just sprouted buckwheat and sea salt. The products are also USDA Organic and GFCO Certified Gluten-Free, giving families added confidence in what they are serving.

Where can families find PACHA's products and back-to-school resources?

Families can visit https://livepacha.com/pages/the-ultimate-guide-to-gluten-free-back-to-school-eating to download Maddie Hamann's Gluten-Free Back-to-School Guide, access the Gluten-Free School Year Cheat Sheet, browse recipes and meal inspiration, explore PACHA's seasonal collaborations, and learn more about the brand's lineup of regenerative, gut-friendly, allergen-free foods, including the Limited-Edition High Protein Hemp Loaf.

PACHA's lineup of sprouted sourdough breads, English muffins, and Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas is also available through select retailers nationwide, with additional products available online.

About PACHA

PACHA is dedicated to providing nutrient-dense, gut-friendly, regenerative, and allergen-free foods using whole, organic ingredients. Committed to regenerative agriculture, the company prioritizes sourcing from organic farms, focusing on biodiversity and cover crops like buckwheat. Through their regenerative certification, PACHA has helped farmers in the Midwest transition over 1500 acres of organic farmland to regenerative practices. As a member of One Step Closer (OSC), PACHA is committed to advancing sustainable food practices that benefit both people and the planet. Learn more at livepacha.com . Follow PACHA on Instagram at @livepacha .

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