SCWorx Announces New Two-Year Agreement with One of Massachusetts’ Largest Integrated Delivery Networks

MIDDLETON, MA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp., a provider of healthcare data management, interoperability, and supply chain information solutions, today announced that it has entered into a two-year agreement with one of Massachusetts’ largest integrated delivery networks (IDNs).

The customer is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization with a comprehensive network of hospitals, physician practices, outpatient facilities, and community-based care services. The organization selected SCWorx to support its healthcare supply chain data management initiatives as it continues to enhance enterprise data quality, governance, and operational efficiency.

Under the two-year agreement, SCWorx will provide its proprietary healthcare data normalization, item master management, and supply chain data enrichment solutions to help improve the accuracy, consistency, and usability of critical supply chain information. The engagement is expected to support procurement optimization, strengthen data governance, and enable more effective analytics across the customer’s healthcare operations.

"We are pleased to partner with one of Massachusetts’ largest integrated delivery networks and to support its ongoing efforts to improve healthcare supply chain data quality," said Tim Hannibal, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCWorx. "This multi-year commitment reflects the growing recognition among leading health systems that accurate, normalized, and actionable data is foundational to operational improvement, cost management, and enterprise transformation. We believe this agreement further validates the value of our proprietary healthcare data platform and our ability to support complex healthcare organizations."

SCWorx continues to expand its relationships with hospitals and integrated delivery networks seeking to improve supply chain visibility, streamline operations, support ERP modernization initiatives, and establish a stronger foundation for analytics and artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare applications.

About SCWorx Corp.

SCWorx is a provider of data management and analytics solutions focused on improving operational efficiency, data accuracy, and cost savings for healthcare organizations. The Company’s platform enables the normalization, aggregation, and analysis of complex data sets to support supply chain optimization, financial performance, and regulatory compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

SCWorx Investor Relations

ir@scworx.com