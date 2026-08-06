Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley Expands Pediatric Intensive Care

Edinburg, TX, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley is expanding pediatric critical care services with the opening of a new Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), significantly increasing the hospital's ability to care for critically ill children.

The expansion represents a more than $9.1 million investment in pediatric healthcare and comes just over two years after Driscoll opened the Rio Grande Valley's first designated freestanding children's hospital.

The new PICU is located on the hospital's fifth floor, transforming shell space that was intentionally included in the hospital's original design to support future expansion.

The new unit adds 15 PICU beds to the hospital's existing eight-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, increasing total capacity to 23 beds, and bringing the hospital’s total to 134 beds.

During the past year alone, the existing 8-bed PICU unit accounted for more than 200 patient days, demonstrating the growing need for specialized pediatric intensive care in the region.

"This expansion reflects Driscoll's continued investment in the Rio Grande Valley and our commitment to meet growing demand for specialized pediatric care," said Eric Hamon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Driscoll Health System. "We're committed to growing alongside our community by investing in clinical expertise and infrastructure that children need today and for years to come."

To support the expansion, Driscoll has hired approximately 30 additional team members, including a pediatric intensivist, nurses, respiratory therapists and other clinical and support staff dedicated to caring for critically ill children.

Since opening in 2024, Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley has expanded access to pediatric specialty care across the region. The eight-story, 175,000-square-foot hospital features 134 licensed beds, more than 700 employees, eight operating rooms and more than 30 pediatric medical and surgical specialties.

The expanded PICU will provide advanced care for children recovering from major surgery, traumatic injuries, severe infections, respiratory illnesses and other life-threatening conditions requiring around-the-clock monitoring and specialized treatment.

“We are grateful to our clinicians, support staff, and community who made this expansion possible, and we are excited to welcome new team members joining us in this next phase of growth,” said Laura Meister, Chief Nursing Officer of Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley.