UPDATE - Apiiro Joins Chainguard's Athena Coalition, Makes AutoFix Free for Open Source Maintainers

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the Guardian Agent acting as the control plane for Agentic Development Security, today announced it has joined Athena , the Chainguard -led industry coalition for the orchestrated defense of open source software. In addition to Apiiro joining Athena, Apiiro and Chainguard are integrating their platforms, and Apiiro is making AutoFix free for open source maintainers, empowering the community to deliver fixes faster.

“Frontier AI models are uncovering novel, chained vulnerabilities in both open source and proprietary first-party software at a pace we’ve never seen before. Discovery is no longer the biggest challenge for CISOs,” said Idan Plotnik, Co-Founder and CEO of Apiiro. “The challenge is fixing vulnerabilities quickly without disrupting business-critical applications. By joining Athena, we are bringing organizations the context they need to understand which vulnerabilities actually affect their software architecture, which pose a real risk to the business, and how to fix them automatically without breaking their software. AI alone does not secure software. Context does.”

Apiiro joins Athena alongside JPMorganChase, Morgan Stanley, Cisco, Cloudflare, Akamai, Qualys, and other industry leaders. Athena has already processed more than 40,000 AI-discovered vulnerabilities, coordinating ecosystem-wide responses. This industry-wide effort has allowed the broader software community to coordinate the orchestrated defense of open source software.

Proprietary first-party software relies on open source code but has no upstream maintainer to deliver fixes for custom business logic or authorization workflows. As AI coding agents generate increasing volumes of proprietary first-party software, and frontier AI models find vulnerabilities in open source software, organizations need to understand which vulnerabilities pose the greatest business risk and fix them without disrupting production environments. While securing open source is a shared responsibility, securing proprietary code remains the responsibility of each organization - and both now operate on the attacker's accelerated timeline.

Through the integration, Apiiro reflects Chainguard's remediation status directly within its Risk Graph while evaluating every finding against a customer's own software architecture. By combining software architecture, runtime exposure, and business context, Apiiro helps organizations prioritize the vulnerabilities that matter most to their business and automatically generate contextual fixes for the code only they can patch.

As a member of the Athena coalition, Apiiro's Guardian Agent contributes newly discovered vulnerabilities to the broader community while alerting customers when coalition findings impact their own software. Guardian Agent prioritizes findings based on reachability across the customer’s specific software architecture, runtime exposure, and business impact, then uses AutoFix to generate contextual code fixes and validate them through automated testing before creating review-ready pull requests.

Availability

Apiiro’s integration with Chainguard is live today and focuses on removing CVEs that Chainguard artifacts have remediated from Apiiro scans, reducing false positives. Open source maintainers can now request free access to AutoFix to accelerate delivery of high-quality fixes and strengthen the resilience of the open source community.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://apiiro.com/demo or request early access to AutoFix free of charge by visiting https://apiiro.com/product/guardian-agent/free-autofix .

For more information, visit www.apiiro.com .

Supporting Resources

About Apiiro

Apiiro Guardian Agent is the control plane for Agentic Development Security. It helps CISOs reduce risk, reduce costs, and meet compliance by seamlessly governing AI coding agents and preventing them from generating vulnerable or non-compliant code before it exists.



Fortune 500 companies, including BlackRock, USAA, Bloomberg, SoFi, and Shell, rely on Apiiro’s patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology to continuously discover, inventory, and visualize their software architecture graph from code to runtime. This enables automated risk assessment, detection, prioritization, and prevention at enterprise scale.