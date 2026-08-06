Pioneer Consulting Engaged in the Engineering and Design Phase for FISH West 2 Submarine Cable System

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting, the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, is currently under contract with Cordova Telecom Cooperative, Inc. (CTC) to supervise the engineering and design phase of its planned FISH West 2 submarine cable system.

Part of CTC’s “Fiber Internet Serving Homes” (FISH) projects, FISH West 2 will connect the Alaskan cities of Seward and Homer, with branching units to Seldovia, Port Graham, and Nanwalek. Approximately 340 km in length, FISH West 2 will extend high-speed broadband service to remote communities that lack robust communications infrastructure. The submarine cable will also utilize the existing landing point in Seward—which is shared with the planned 295 km FISH West network that will connect Cordova and Seward, with branching units to Johnstone Point and the Village of Chenega, which will be ready for service by 3Q 2027.

Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Program, Pioneer Consulting will lay the groundwork for the project by identifying ideal cable routes and landing locations, ensuring regulatory compliance and environmental considerations are met, and gathering important market insights to inform design and procurement strategies. Pioneer Consulting has an extensive background working with the Alaskan telecommunications industry and knows the requirements for planned submarine cable systems in the “last frontier” state.

"Pioneer Consulting is already supporting two of our USDA-funded submarine cable systems —FISH West and FISH South—and we're pleased to have them on board for our third project, FISH West 2," said Jeremiah Beckett, CEO of Cordova Telecom Cooperative. Beckett continued, "Since Pioneer Consulting's feasibility study helped secure our first subsea-related USDA grant in 2021, Philip deGuzman and his team have been trusted partners throughout our projects. Their proven track record made them the clear choice for FISH West 2 as we continue to provide reliable connectivity to rural Alaska."

"We're delighted to continue our partnership with CTC on its Fiber Internet Serving Homes (FISH) projects," said Austin Shields, Lead Engineer of the project and Director of Client Solutions at Pioneer Consulting. "With our in-house commercial and technical expertise, established relationship with the CTC team, and experience navigating the USDA application process, we were able to hit the ground running on FISH West 2 and quickly advance to next steps.”

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer Consulting has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer Consulting has completed 170+ projects, spanning every ocean across seven continents. To learn more about how this international company is driving global subsea connectivity, visit: www.pioneerconsulting.com.

About Cordova Telecom Cooperative

Cordova Telecom Cooperative is a member-owned local co-op serving the telephone, high speed internet, and technology needs of the community of Cordova, Alaska since 1978. Founded in 1997, Cordova Wireless provides cellular voice, text, and data services to Cordova, as well as Prince William Sound fishing grounds and Yakutat, Alaska.

More information about Cordova Telecom and Cordova Wireless can be found at www.ctcak.net, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cordovatelecomcoop, or contact administrator@ctcak.coop.

Media Contact

Christine Schinella

Pioneer Consulting

c.schinella@pioneerconsulting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f789f445-32a3-47e6-ab22-cea4d7f52412