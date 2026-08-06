Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2026 was $85.03 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.2% and 17.3%, respectively. These compare with the 12.5% and 32.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2026, the leverage represented 12.7% of CGI’s net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 13.0% at July 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2026 was $51.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.5% and 29.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials 21.6% Information Technology 18.7% Energy 15.8% Materials 15.6% Financials 14.4% Consumer Discretionary 10.1% Real Estate 2.3% Communication Services 1.2% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.3%

The top ten investments which comprised 37.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 5.0% NVIDIA Corporation 4.7% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.3% Royal Bank of Canada 3.6% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.6% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.5% Bank of Montreal 3.5% TFI International Inc. 3.3% Dollarama Inc. 3.0% Apple Inc. 2.9%