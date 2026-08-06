Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

 | Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2026 was $85.03 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.2% and 17.3%, respectively. These compare with the 12.5% and 32.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2026, the leverage represented 12.7% of CGI’s net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 13.0% at July 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2026 was $51.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.5% and 29.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials21.6%
Information Technology18.7%
Energy15.8%
Materials15.6%
Financials14.4%
Consumer Discretionary10.1%
Real Estate2.3%
Communication Services1.2%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.3%
  

The top ten investments which comprised 37.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.5.0%
NVIDIA Corporation4.7%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.3%
Royal Bank of Canada3.6%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.6%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.5%
Bank of Montreal3.5%
TFI International Inc.3.3%
Dollarama Inc.3.0%
Apple Inc.2.9%
  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca        


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