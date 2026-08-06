ARGYLE Haus publishes apparel manufacturing guide for fashion startups

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARGYLE Haus of Apparel today announced the publication of "A Guide for Apparel Manufacturing for Startups." The educational resource explains why development and production should be planned as one connected system for emerging brands with limited capital and compressed launch schedules.

Built from ARGYLE Haus's experience helping launch more than 1,000 apparel startups since 2014, the article explains how pattern files, samples, fit standards and construction methods can lose consistency when transferred between unrelated developers and factories. It also identifies questions founders should ask about intellectual property ownership, technical compatibility, quality control and realistic timelines.

The updated guide adds context on tariffs and trade complications involving China, Canada and European suppliers in France and Italy. It explains how product classification, country of origin, customs treatment and changing trade measures can alter landed costs after a quote is accepted.

"Founders often compare development quotes without evaluating the full system required to bring a product into production," said Houman Salem, founder and CEO of ARGYLE Haus of Apparel. "A lower upfront number can disappear quickly when another factory must interpret, repair or rebuild technical assets. Our goal is to help entrepreneurs evaluate those risks before committing their capital."

The article provides a practical decision framework covering garment complexity, order volume, timeline flexibility, pattern ownership, supplier accountability and the ability to make fit or construction revisions. It also encourages founders to obtain written landed-cost calculations before approving imported materials or finished goods.

Read the full guide: A Guide for Apparel Manufacturing for Startups

About ARGYLE Haus of Apparel

Founded in 2014, ARGYLE Haus of Apparel is an award-winning, vertically integrated fashion design, apparel development and clothing manufacturing company serving startups and established brands. Its Los Angeles-area team provides technical design, patternmaking, sample development, fit testing and domestic production services under one coordinated platform. Learn more at argylehaus.com .

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