Dr. Lauren Papa, DC, Chiropractor and Entrepreneur, Launches Art Deco Freak to Advance Design-Led Residential Redevelopment

PITTSBURGH and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Art Deco Freak today announced its official launch as a boutique residential redevelopment and design firm focused on acquiring, rehabilitating, and repositioning underutilized residential properties into premium, market-ready assets. Founded by Dr. Lauren Papa, DC, a chiropractor, entrepreneur, and creative developer, the company operates across Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, bringing an investment-driven approach to adaptive reuse, historic preservation, and value-add residential transformation.

Art Deco Freak enters the market with a disciplined redevelopment strategy that combines real estate investment principles with thoughtful architectural design. By targeting overlooked housing inventory and transforming it through strategic rehabilitation, the company creates distinctive residential properties that deliver long-term value for homeowners, investors, and the communities they serve.

A Business Strategy Centered on Asset Performance

As housing markets continue to evolve, buyers increasingly seek homes that combine architectural character with modern functionality and lasting construction quality. Art Deco Freak addresses this demand through a redevelopment model that prioritizes structural integrity, operational efficiency, and design differentiation over standardized renovation practices.

"Our philosophy is simple: every property represents an opportunity to unlock unrealized value," said Dr. Lauren Papa, DC, Founder and Principal of Art Deco Freak. "We approach each acquisition with disciplined investment analysis, strategic design planning, and meticulous execution to deliver assets that perform competitively in today's residential marketplace while preserving the architectural identity that makes each home unique."

Rather than pursuing volume-based renovation projects, Art Deco Freak focuses on carefully selected properties where design excellence, construction quality, and neighborhood revitalization intersect to create measurable long-term value.

A Disciplined Operating Framework

Art Deco Freak follows a comprehensive redevelopment framework designed to ensure consistency across every phase of acquisition, design, construction, and market positioning. Every project is guided by a disciplined methodology that preserves architecturally significant features while modernizing functionality for today's homeowners. The company maximizes natural light and spatial efficiency through intentional floor planning, incorporates reclaimed and period-appropriate materials whenever practical, integrates energy-efficient systems that enhance long-term property performance, and partners with experienced regional contractors and specialty trades to ensure exceptional craftsmanship. Each redevelopment emphasizes durable finishes, direct project oversight from acquisition through final presentation, and a thoughtful balance between investment performance and elevated residential design.

This structured methodology enables the company to maintain rigorous quality standards while creating differentiated residential assets across diverse housing markets.

Leveraging Two Distinct Real Estate Markets

Operating simultaneously in Pittsburgh and Los Angeles provides Art Deco Freak with access to two complementary residential ecosystems. In Pittsburgh, the company specializes in restoring historic homes through craftsmanship-driven rehabilitation that respects original construction while introducing contemporary amenities. In Los Angeles, redevelopment strategies emphasize open-concept living, indoor-outdoor integration, and modern design solutions aligned with regional buyer preferences.

The firm's bicoastal footprint diversifies acquisition opportunities, strengthens operational flexibility, and supports scalable growth across multiple residential markets while allowing the company to refine best practices across two distinct housing environments.

Sustainability as a Value Driver

Environmental responsibility is integrated into Art Deco Freak's redevelopment philosophy through adaptive reuse, responsible material sourcing, and construction practices that reduce unnecessary waste. Whenever feasible, original architectural elements—including hardwood flooring, decorative millwork, vintage fixtures, and historic detailing—are restored and incorporated into each project. Combined with modern energy-efficient building systems, this approach enhances both environmental sustainability and long-term asset value while preserving the architectural character that distinguishes every home.

Leadership with a Multidisciplinary Perspective

Dr. Lauren Papa, DC brings an unconventional background to residential redevelopment. As a licensed chiropractor, entrepreneur, and creative developer, she has built experience in business leadership, creative production, and design-driven development. Her multidisciplinary perspective informs a leadership philosophy centered on disciplined execution, strategic investment, operational excellence, and thoughtful design.

Prior to founding Art Deco Freak, Dr. Lauren Papa, DC developed innovative creative initiatives that combined artistic programming with philanthropic fundraising, experiences that shaped her collaborative approach to project leadership, brand development, and community engagement.

"Successful redevelopment extends beyond construction," said Dr. Lauren Papa, DC. "It requires strategic vision, operational discipline, and respect for the character of every property. Our objective is to create homes that deliver lasting value while strengthening the communities in which we invest."

Positioned for Strategic Growth

With projects underway across both Pennsylvania and California, Art Deco Freak is establishing itself within the boutique residential redevelopment sector through a business model centered on selective acquisitions, design excellence, operational discipline, and responsible investment. The company is positioned to build long-term relationships with investors, business partners, contractors, and real estate professionals seeking differentiated residential redevelopment opportunities.

Looking ahead, Art Deco Freak intends to expand through strategic partnerships, increased acquisition activity, and collaborative ventures in additional U.S. markets where historic housing inventory, neighborhood revitalization, and value-add investment opportunities align with the firm's redevelopment philosophy.

About Art Deco Freak

Art Deco Freak is a boutique residential redevelopment and design firm operating in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Los Angeles, California. Founded by Dr. Lauren Papa, DC, the company specializes in the acquisition, rehabilitation, and value-add repositioning of residential properties through investment-focused design, architectural preservation, and disciplined project execution.

Media Contact

Art Deco Freak

Dr. Lauren Papa, DC

Website: https://artdecofreak.com/

Email: assistance@artdecofreak.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eff7ce2-67ec-4d00-be7e-2baafbc087cb