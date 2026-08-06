Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q2 2026

Management Board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS has approved the unaudited financial results of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the six months of 2026.

The Fund returned to profit in the first half of 2026, its first profitable half year since 2022. Net profit for H1 2026 was EUR 698 thousand, against a loss of EUR 891 thousand in H1 2025. The turn came mainly from the EUR 12.3 million equity injection completed in March and the EUR 7.5 million of bonds repaid ahead of schedule, which cut the Fund's interest cost for the rest of the period: financial expenses fell to EUR 4,049 thousand from EUR 5,068 thousand.

On a like-for-like basis, excluding the disposal of Meraki, net operating income rose slightly from EUR 5,881 thousand to EUR 6,086 thousand against the same period last year. During H1 the Fund moved to a more conservative approach to bad debt provisioning and now provides against every tenant debt where a payment problem has been notified, an accrual of EUR 335 thousand for H1 2026. All of the tenants concerned are engaged and the property teams are working closely to clear their arrears. Even carrying that provision in full, and with Meraki out of the comparison, NOI was ahead of last year.

Fund overheads have been cut back to only the essential costs the Fund needs to operate. Management is targeting a run rate for overheads, excluding the management fee and one-off items, of around EUR 100 thousand per quarter, or EUR 400 thousand a year, against approximately EUR 207 thousand a quarter in 2025. That level has not been reached yet, but the Fund is moving towards it. Administrative expenses for the six months of 2026 were EUR 1,026 thousand against EUR 1,069 thousand in H1 2025, and still carry EUR 124 thousand of write-offs relating to accruals from 2025.

Occupancy moved compared with Q4 2025 for two reasons. SKAI Baltija, the grocery anchor at Hipokrata SC, went bankrupt, and Swedbank left Lincona, which leaves that building at 61.2% occupancy. The Hipokrata SC anchor tenant has since been replaced.

The new management has also recognised a valuation loss of EUR 320 thousand arising from legacy lease incentives and capital expenditure that had been booked to other balance sheet lines. Property values were adjusted for these legacy lease costs, and the balance sheet is now clear of such items from earlier periods. With that, the clean-up of legacy accounting issues is complete, including the provisions for doubtful receivables and the accrual and expensing of broker fees.

The Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, decided not to commission mid-year valuations. The money is better spent on asset improvements, and in management's view the value of the Fund's assets has not changed materially since the year-end exercise. The portfolio will be revalued at the end of 2026.

As communicated before, the management team is determined to complete the repayment of the remaining bonds, EUR 11.5 million, during 2026.

Overview of the Fund’s investment properties as of 30 June 2026

Property name Sector Fair value1 NLA Net initial yield Occupancy rate (EUR ‘000) (sq. m) Q2 20262 Galerija Centrs Retail 58,362 19,959 4.9% 87.3% Postimaja and Apollo Plaza complex Retail 34,584 17,109 7.2% 99.9% Europa SC Retail 32,358 17,447 4.8% 80.8% North Star Office 18,781 10,706 7.6% 92.5% Upmalas Biroji BC Office 14,617 11,095 6.1% 56.6% Vainodes I Office 12,485 8,128 7.4% 100.0% S27 Office 12,412 7,348 3.2% 64.5% Lincona Office 11,423 10,767 5.1% 61.2% Pirita SC Retail 10,050 5,425 7.7% 92.8% Hipokrata SC Retail 4,701 3,260 5.5% 79.4% Total portfolio 209,773 111,244 5.8% 82.6%

Based on the latest valuation as of 31 December 2025, recognised right-of-use assets and subsequent capital expenditure. The net initial yield (NIY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the market value of the property.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR ‘000 01.04.2026

- 30.06.2026 01.04.2025

- 30.06.2025 01.01.2026

- 30.06.2026 01.01.2025

- 30.06.2025 Rental income 3,900 3,734 7,546 7,528 Service charge income 1,254 1,217 2,513 2,549 Cost of rental activities (2,077) (1,843) (3,973) (3,999) Net rental income 3,077 3,108 6,086 6,078 Administrative expenses (518) (521) (1,026) (1,069) Other operating income 22 8 22 26 Losses on disposal of investment properties - (191) - (1,096) Valuation losses on investment properties (315) (4) (320) (9) Operating profit (loss) 2,266 2,400 4,762 3,930 Financial income 21 18 31 60 Financial expenses (1,821) (2,353) (4,049) (5,068) Net financial expenses (1,800) (2,335) (4,018) (5,008) Profit (loss) before tax 466 65 744 (1,078) Income tax charge (5) 12 (46) 187 Profit (loss) for the period 461 77 698 (891) Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (72) (109) 293 (58) Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges - (2) - (7) Other comprehensive profit (loss), net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (72) (111) 293 (65) Total comprehensive profit (loss) for the period, net of tax 389 (34) 991 (956) Basic earnings per unit (EUR) 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01) Diluted earnings per unit (EUR) 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR ‘000 30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Non-current assets Investment properties 209,773 208,940 Property, plant and equipment 7 7 Derivative financial instruments 107 - Other non-current assets 12 242 Total non-current assets 209,899 209,189 Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,212 1,760 Prepayments 471 294 Cash and cash equivalents 8,770 5,377 Total current assets 10,453 7,431 Total assets 220,352 216,620 Equity Paid in capital 163,765 151,495 Cash flow hedge reserve 107 (186) Retained earnings (72,361) (73,059) Total equity 91,511 78,250 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 117,249 77,443 Deferred tax liabilities 690 644 Derivative financial instruments - 186 Other non-current liabilities 1,309 1,110 Total non-current liabilities 119,248 79,383 Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7,034 55,842 Trade and other payables 2,253 2,729 Income tax payable - 14 Other current liabilities 306 402 Total current liabilities 9,593 58,987 Total liabilities 128,841 138,370 Total equity and liabilities 220,352 216,620



For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail edvinas.karbauskas@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

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This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 18:30 EET on 6 August 2026.

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