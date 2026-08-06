Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q2 2026

 | Source: Baltic Horizon Fund / Baltic Horizon Capital Baltic Horizon Fund / Baltic Horizon Capital

Management Board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS has approved the unaudited financial results of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the six months of 2026.

The Fund returned to profit in the first half of 2026, its first profitable half year since 2022. Net profit for H1 2026 was EUR 698 thousand, against a loss of EUR 891 thousand in H1 2025. The turn came mainly from the EUR 12.3 million equity injection completed in March and the EUR 7.5 million of bonds repaid ahead of schedule, which cut the Fund's interest cost for the rest of the period: financial expenses fell to EUR 4,049 thousand from EUR 5,068 thousand.

On a like-for-like basis, excluding the disposal of Meraki, net operating income rose slightly from EUR 5,881 thousand to EUR 6,086 thousand against the same period last year. During H1 the Fund moved to a more conservative approach to bad debt provisioning and now provides against every tenant debt where a payment problem has been notified, an accrual of EUR 335 thousand for H1 2026. All of the tenants concerned are engaged and the property teams are working closely to clear their arrears. Even carrying that provision in full, and with Meraki out of the comparison, NOI was ahead of last year.

Fund overheads have been cut back to only the essential costs the Fund needs to operate. Management is targeting a run rate for overheads, excluding the management fee and one-off items, of around EUR 100 thousand per quarter, or EUR 400 thousand a year, against approximately EUR 207 thousand a quarter in 2025. That level has not been reached yet, but the Fund is moving towards it. Administrative expenses for the six months of 2026 were EUR 1,026 thousand against EUR 1,069 thousand in H1 2025, and still carry EUR 124 thousand of write-offs relating to accruals from 2025.

Occupancy moved compared with Q4 2025 for two reasons. SKAI Baltija, the grocery anchor at Hipokrata SC, went bankrupt, and Swedbank left Lincona, which leaves that building at 61.2% occupancy. The Hipokrata SC anchor tenant has since been replaced.

The new management has also recognised a valuation loss of EUR 320 thousand arising from legacy lease incentives and capital expenditure that had been booked to other balance sheet lines. Property values were adjusted for these legacy lease costs, and the balance sheet is now clear of such items from earlier periods. With that, the clean-up of legacy accounting issues is complete, including the provisions for doubtful receivables and the accrual and expensing of broker fees.

The Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, decided not to commission mid-year valuations. The money is better spent on asset improvements, and in management's view the value of the Fund's assets has not changed materially since the year-end exercise. The portfolio will be revalued at the end of 2026.

As communicated before, the management team is determined to complete the repayment of the remaining bonds, EUR 11.5 million, during 2026.

Overview of the Fund’s investment properties as of 30 June 2026

Property nameSectorFair value1NLANet initial yieldOccupancy rate
(EUR ‘000)(sq. m)Q2 20262
Galerija CentrsRetail58,36219,9594.9%87.3%
Postimaja and Apollo Plaza complexRetail34,58417,1097.2%99.9%
Europa SCRetail32,35817,4474.8%80.8%
North StarOffice18,78110,7067.6%92.5%
Upmalas Biroji BCOffice14,61711,0956.1%56.6%
Vainodes IOffice12,4858,1287.4%100.0%
S27Office12,4127,3483.2%64.5%
LinconaOffice11,42310,7675.1%61.2%
Pirita SCRetail10,0505,4257.7%92.8%
Hipokrata SCRetail4,7013,2605.5%79.4%
Total portfolio 209,773111,2445.8%82.6%
  1. Based on the latest valuation as of 31 December 2025, recognised right-of-use assets and subsequent capital expenditure.  
  2. The net initial yield (NIY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the market value of the property.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR ‘000    
01.04.2026
- 30.06.2026		01.04.2025
- 30.06.2025		01.01.2026
- 30.06.2026		01.01.2025
- 30.06.2025		 
Rental income3,9003,7347,5467,528 
Service charge income1,2541,2172,5132,549 
Cost of rental activities(2,077)(1,843)(3,973)(3,999) 
Net rental income3,0773,1086,0866,078 
      
Administrative expenses(518)(521)(1,026)(1,069) 
Other operating income2282226 
Losses on disposal of investment properties-(191)-(1,096) 
 Valuation losses on investment properties(315)(4)(320)(9) 
Operating profit (loss)2,2662,4004,7623,930 
      
Financial income21183160 
Financial expenses(1,821)(2,353)(4,049)(5,068) 
Net financial expenses(1,800)(2,335)(4,018)(5,008) 
      
Profit (loss) before tax46665744(1,078) 
Income tax charge(5)12(46)187 
Profit (loss) for the period46177698(891) 
      
Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods     
Net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges(72)(109)293(58) 
Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges-(2)-(7) 
Other comprehensive profit (loss), net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods(72)(111)293(65) 
      
Total comprehensive profit (loss) for the period, net of tax389(34)991(956) 
      
Basic earnings per unit (EUR)0.000.000.00(0.01) 
Diluted earnings per unit (EUR)0.000.000.00(0.01) 
         

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR ‘00030.06.202631.12.2025
Non-current assets  
Investment properties209,773208,940
Property, plant and equipment77
Derivative financial instruments107           -
Other non-current assets12242
Total non-current assets209,899209,189
   
Current assets  
Trade and other receivables1,2121,760
Prepayments471294
Cash and cash equivalents8,7705,377
Total current assets10,4537,431
Total assets220,352216,620
   
Equity  
Paid in capital163,765151,495
Cash flow hedge reserve107(186)
Retained earnings(72,361)(73,059)
Total equity91,51178,250
   
Non-current liabilities  
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings117,24977,443
Deferred tax liabilities690644
Derivative financial instruments-186
Other non-current liabilities1,3091,110
Total non-current liabilities119,24879,383
   
Current liabilities  
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings7,03455,842
Trade and other payables2,2532,729
Income tax payable-14
Other current liabilities306402
Total current liabilities9,59358,987
Total liabilities128,841138,370
Total equity and liabilities220,352216,620


For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail edvinas.karbauskas@baltichorizon.com
www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

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This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 18:30 EET on 6 August 2026.

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Attachments

2026 H1 report EN
GlobeNewswire

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