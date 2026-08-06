Robert Stitzel Scholarship for Entrepreneurs Opens Applications for 2027 Essay Competition Supporting Future Business Leaders

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Robert Stitzel Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is now accepting applications for its 2027 scholarship program, offering a $1,000 award to an outstanding undergraduate student who demonstrates a passion for entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. The scholarship is designed to recognize students who aspire to build successful entrepreneurial careers while pursuing higher education at accredited colleges and universities across the United States.

Established to encourage the next generation of business innovators, the Robert Stitzel Scholarship for Entrepreneurs reflects the values that have shaped Robert Stitzel's career as a Professional Engineer, entrepreneur, and business leader. Throughout decades of engineering leadership and business ownership, Stitzel has demonstrated the importance of integrity, strategic thinking, perseverance, and innovation—qualities the scholarship seeks to encourage in future entrepreneurs.

The scholarship is awarded through an essay competition, providing applicants with an opportunity to share their entrepreneurial vision, discuss innovative ideas, and demonstrate how they hope to make a meaningful impact through business. Rather than focusing solely on academic achievement, the program recognizes creativity, leadership potential, problem-solving ability, and a commitment to creating value for customers and communities.

"Entrepreneurship has the power to transform industries, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for future generations," said Robert Stitzel. "This scholarship was created to encourage students who are willing to think differently, work diligently, and pursue ideas that have the potential to make a lasting difference."

Applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited colleges or universities in the United States and possess a genuine interest in entrepreneurship or business leadership. Students from all academic disciplines are encouraged to apply if they intend to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors or contribute to innovation through their future careers.

As founder of Remnant Oil Company and Acacia Operating, Robert Stitzel has firsthand experience building businesses from the ground up while managing growth, operational challenges, and long-term strategic planning. His career also includes engineering leadership positions with major energy organizations, where he managed multidisciplinary teams, multimillion-dollar projects, and initiatives focused on operational excellence and continuous improvement. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Stitzel has remained actively involved in mentoring, education, and community leadership, reinforcing his belief that investing in future leaders benefits both industry and society.

Applications for the 2027 Robert Stitzel Scholarship for Entrepreneurs are now being accepted. Interested students must submit all required application materials, including their original essay, no later than April 15, 2027. The scholarship recipient will be officially announced on May 15, 2027, following a comprehensive review of all eligible submissions.

The annual scholarship program aims to help reduce educational expenses while recognizing students who demonstrate the determination, creativity, and leadership qualities necessary for entrepreneurial success. By investing in aspiring entrepreneurs today, the scholarship seeks to support individuals who will contribute innovative ideas, create new businesses, and strengthen communities in the years ahead.

Students interested in applying or learning more about eligibility requirements, essay guidelines, and the application process are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website. Completed applications should be submitted electronically to apply@robertstitzelscholarship.com before the application deadline.

About the Robert Stitzel Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

The Robert Stitzel Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is an annual $1,000 scholarship established to support undergraduate students across the United States who aspire to become entrepreneurs and business leaders. Inspired by Robert Stitzel's distinguished career as a Professional Engineer, executive, and entrepreneur, the scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate innovation, leadership, ethical decision-making, and a commitment to creating meaningful business solutions. Through its annual essay competition, the scholarship encourages the next generation of entrepreneurs to pursue higher education while developing the skills necessary to build successful ventures and make a positive impact on society.

Media & Contact Information

Contact Person: Robert Stitzel

Organization: Robert Stitzel Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

Website: https://robertstitzelscholarship.com/

Email: apply@robertstitzelscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3026d172-bfbe-4be0-ab44-5007fd5482c3