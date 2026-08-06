Altus Group acquires Valos, an AI-powered platform that connects UK’s valuers and lenders in the property valuation workflow

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, announced today it acquired Valos (U.K.) Limited, an AI-powered platform automating the property valuation and lending workflow.

Founded in 2020, Valos has rapidly established itself as a leading integrated platform for the UK commercial property market, connecting valuation firms and mortgage lenders in a single workflow. Its platform supports the full valuation process from instruction though to report delivery by streamlining communication, data exchange, quality control and report production across the lender-valuer ecosystem.

Used by more than 20% of UK valuers and validated by leading UK mortgage lenders, Valos helps reduce report turnaround times, improve accuracy and strengthen compliance. By incorporating lender requirements directly into valuer templates and creating an audit-ready, RICS-compliant record of every instruction, the platform enables more efficient decision-making while creating a centralized data asset that supports collaboration, risk management and portfolio intelligence.

“Valos is a strong fit for Altus, expanding our capabilities in the valuation and lending workflow with AI-native technology that improves speed, accuracy and confidence in decision-making,” said Mike Gordon, CEO and Chair of Altus. “Together, we can help clients collaborate more seamlessly, strengthen compliance and risk management, and build a richer, more connected data foundation for the CRE industry. Importantly, we’re strongly aligned in how we think about AI: as a way to reduce friction, surface better insights and increase the impact of expert judgement. The goal is technology that helps our clients make faster, more confident decisions while focusing their time on the work where their expertise matters most.”

“Joining Altus marks a pivotal moment for Valos,” said Alex Kountourides, CEO and co-founder of Valos. “We see this as a natural next step: two organisations with shared clients, complementary technologies and a common ambition to modernise the valuation and lending workflow. With Altus’ global scale and resources, we’re excited to accelerate our mission to deliver even greater value to our clients. This partnership is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers, and we look forward to shaping the future of property technology together.”

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry’s go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-impact decisions with confidence. The world’s CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are driving meaningful impact in an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities.

For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

Forward-looking Information

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FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com