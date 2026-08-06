Portland Bolt Acquires Threadline Products, Expanding East Coast Manufacturing and Distribution Capabilities

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co., LLC (Portland Bolt), a leading domestic manufacturer and global provider of anchor bolts, structural bolts, direct tension indicating (DTI) washers, and nonstandard construction fasteners, today announced it has acquired Threadline Products, Inc. (Threadline), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based manufacturer of custom anchor bolts, threaded rod, and fabricated structural steel products.

Founded in 1984 and located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Threadline has built a strong reputation for fast turnaround, custom fabrication, and exceptional customer service across the construction distribution, steel fabrication, and Department of Transportation markets. The acquisition expands Portland Bolt’s manufacturing capabilities and East Coast presence, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting critical construction and infrastructure projects across the United States.

“Threadline has earned an outstanding reputation for speed, flexibility, and customer service, and we are proud to welcome their team into the Portland Bolt family,” said Blake Ray, CEO of Portland Bolt. “Combining Charlotte’s fabrication and threading capabilities with our in-house hot-dip galvanizing capacity in South Carolina allows us to keep more work within the Portland Bolt network, shorten lead times, and offer customers a broader, more integrated solution.”

“Joining Portland Bolt is an exciting next chapter for our team,” said Josh Miller, co-owner of Threadline Products. “I look forward to working alongside our customers and employees through this transition and continuing to build on what we have created here in Charlotte.”

“As we have grown Threadline, we have remained committed to quality, quick turnarounds, and putting our customers and employees first,” said Jennifer Miller, co-owner of Threadline Products. “Joining Portland Bolt is the right next step because they share those same values. It gives us confidence that our employees will have a strong future and that our customers will continue to receive the quality, service, and care they have come to expect.”

Portland Bolt will retain Threadline’s team and continue operations at the Charlotte facility, ensuring continuity for customers and employees. Josh Miller will remain with the business to help ensure a smooth transition. Over the coming weeks, the business will transition to be called Portland Bolt Charlotte, while maintaining the products, service levels, and customer relationships Threadline has built.

About Portland Bolt

Portland Bolt is a leading manufacturer and distributor of nonstandard and standard construction fasteners and bolts. Founded in 1912, the company operates five facilities nationwide, including manufacturing and distribution locations in Oregon, South Carolina, Vermont, New York, and North Carolina. Two facilities operate in-house hot-dip galvanizing lines alongside bolt manufacturing, supporting greater quality control, consistency, and speed. In 2026, the company significantly expanded its hot-dip galvanizing capacity in South Carolina. The company’s Applied Bolting Technology™ division in Bellows Falls, Vermont, manufactures Squirter® DTIs (Direct Tension Indicating washers) used in critical structural bolting applications. Portland Bolt ships products to more than 25 countries annually, serving a diverse group of end markets including infrastructure, non-residential construction, government, general industrial, and steel fabrication. Portland Bolt differentiates itself through best-in-class lead times and service, value-added capabilities, and superior quality.

For more information on Portland Bolt, its people, product selection, and more, please visit https://www.portlandbolt.com/.

About Threadline Products

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Threadline Products, Inc. is a custom manufacturer of anchor bolts, threaded rod, and fabricated structural steel products, including embeds, plates, lintels, pipe bollards, and smooth dowels. In 2022, Threadline combined with fellow Charlotte-based fabricator Atlantic Bolt, nearly doubling its manufacturing and warehousing capacity and later consolidating operations at a single Charlotte headquarters. Serving construction distributors, steel fabricators, and Department of Transportation customers, Threadline is known for its fast turnaround, flexible custom fabrication, and exceptional customer service.

For more information, visit https://www.threadlineproducts.com/.

Media Contact

Philip Wright

pwright@portlandbolt.com