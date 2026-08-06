REGULATED RELEASE
KLÉPIERRE RELEASES
ITS FIRST-HALF 2026 FINANCIAL REPORT
Paris – August 6, 2026
Klépierre announced the public release and the filing of its first-half 2026 financial report with the Autorité des marchés financiers on August 6, 2026. It may be read and downloaded from Klépierre’s website, www.klepierre.com, under the “Finance” section.
|AGENDA
|October 21, 2026
|Trading update for the first nine months of 2026 (after market close)
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|MEDIA CONTACTS
|Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
|Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Communications
|+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36
|laurent.budd@klepierre.com
|+33 (0)6 43 41 97 18
|helene.salmon@klepierre.com
|Hugo Martins, IR Manager
|Marie Gesquière, Taddeo
|+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24
|hugo.martins@klepierre.com
|+33 (0)6 28 22 97 58
|teamklepierre@taddeo.fr
|Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager
|+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57
|tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
|ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
|Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.8 billion on June 30, 2026, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s A list. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
|For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: https://www.klepierre.com/newsroom/news
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