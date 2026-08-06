KLÉPIERRE RELEASES ITS FIRST-HALF 2026 FINANCIAL REPORT

 | Source: Klépierre Klépierre

REGULATED RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE RELEASES
ITS FIRST-HALF 2026 FINANCIAL REPORT

Paris – August 6, 2026

Klépierre announced the public release and the filing of its first-half 2026 financial report with the Autorité des marchés financiers on August 6, 2026. It may be read and downloaded from Klépierre’s website, www.klepierre.com, under the “Finance” section.        

AGENDA 
October 21, 2026Trading update for the first nine months of 2026 (after market close)
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTSMEDIA CONTACTS
Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial CommunicationHélène Salmon, Group Head of Communications
+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36laurent.budd@klepierre.com+33 (0)6 43 41 97 18helene.salmon@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, IR ManagerMarie Gesquière, Taddeo
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24hugo.martins@klepierre.com+33 (0)6 28 22 97 58teamklepierre@taddeo.fr
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager 
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com 
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE 
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.8 billion on June 30, 2026, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s A list. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: https://www.klepierre.com/newsroom/news   


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PR_KLEPIERRE_FIRST-HALF 2026 FINANCIAL REPORT RELEASE
GlobeNewswire

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