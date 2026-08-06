Dogfish Head to Host Dog & Owner Lookalike Contest this National Dog Day

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever noticed that dogs and their humans seem to look like one another? If you have, it’s not just you – from subconsciously choosing a pup with features like your own to spending so much time with your dog that your personalities begin to meld, studies show this resemblance to be more than just a coincidence, but a proven phenomenon.

This National Dog Day, Dogfish Head welcomes New Yorkers and their four-legged best friends to prove their resemblance at its inaugural Dog & Owner Lookalike Contest, taking place on Wednesday, August 26, from 5-9 p.m., at the Bandshell at Industry City (220 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232). Created to celebrate the wonderfully weird bond between people and their pups, this free event is open to dogs of every breed, size and personality (ok … their humans can come too). In addition to the evening’s main affair, the official Dog & Owner Lookalike Contest determined by an esteemed panel of celebrity judges, the event will feature a myriad of photo opportunities, giveaways, dog-friendly experiences and for guests 21+, refreshing pours from Dogfish Head’s portfolio of craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails.

"Let's be honest, there are dogs out there with better beards than their owners, and owners who have clearly stolen their dog's hairstyle," said Sam Calagione, Brewer & Founder of Dogfish Head. "We've all seen those pairs that make you do a double take. We figured they deserved a stage, a cheering crowd, the best brews around, and maybe even a trophy. I can’t wait to see all the folks that come out for a chance at the ‘Best in Show’ title, and I look forward to raising a beer (or cocktail) to celebrate our winner!"

THE CONTEST – HOW IT WORKS:

Whether it’s matching curls, coordinated wardrobes, identical expressions or simply the same lovable energy, this is every dog and owner’s chance to compete for the title of New York City's most perfectly paralleled pair. Contestants will strut their stuff before a panel of celebrity judges who will evaluate entries based on resemblance and overall showmanship. Contest judges include:

Antwan Andre Patton a.k.a. Big Boi: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee best known as half of the iconic hip-hop duo, Outkast, Big Boi is also an animal lover and advocate for ostracized dog breeds.

@littlebearlumi: New York’s most beloved “pup-fluencer,” Lumi enjoys riding on the subway and skiing in his signature backpack as well as adventures in the city with his cat sister, Piper.

Sam Calagione : First and foremost the Brewer & Founder of Dogfish Head, Sam is also a proud dog-dad to Moxie and Maple, two mischievous chocolate labs.

Sign up for Dogfish Head’s Dog & Owner Lookalike Contest onsite, at the event, starting at 5 p.m., or pre-register HERE. Onsite signups will conclude at 5:59 p.m., sharp! Full contest rules and regulations can be found HERE.

THE PRIZES – WHAT YOU’LL WIN:

Contestants will compete for the chance to be called “Best in Show,” and the top three most unforgettable human-and-hound duos will receive the following prizes, courtesy of Dogfish Head and its event partners.

First-Place Grand Prize : A year’s worth* of Dogfish Head beers and cocktails A year’s worth of “Dog Bark” dog treats from Waggies by Maggie & Friends A dog-friendly getaway to Dogfish Head’s home in Delaware, including: A three-night stay at the Dogfish INN, Dogfish Head’s beer-themed, canal-front hotel in Lewes A Dogfish INN “Woof Pack” add-on package of dog-themed goodies A $1,000 travel stipend to get to and from coastal Delaware with ease A $250 Dogfish Head gift card to visit the brewery’s Milton Tasting Room and Rehoboth Beach restaurants (yep, they’re dog-friendly!) A Dogfish Head swag package for both person and pup A matching trophy and medal

: Second Place Prize : A one-year subscription to BARK’s monthly toy and treat delivery – BarkBox or Super Chewer Two bags of “Dog Bark” dog treats from Waggies by Maggie & Friends A Dogfish Head swag package for both person and pup A matching trophy and medal

: Third Place Prize : Two bags of “Dog Bark” dog treats from Waggies by Maggie & Friends A Dogfish Head swag package for both person and pup A matching trophy and medal

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THE PARTNERS – WHO YOU’LL SEE THERE:

Keeping with its commitment to bringing people together and doing good while having fun, Dogfish Head’s Dog & Owner Lookalike Contest is made possible by the generosity of its event partners: Waggies by Maggie & Friends, Priority Bicycles & Xtracycles, and BARK, the makers of BarkBox.

Waggies by Maggie & Friends is the “Official Dog Treat” of the Dog & Owner Lookalike Contest. Based in Delaware, Waggies by Maggie & Friends is a nonprofit dog treat company dedicated to employing individuals with intellectual disabilities. As a longtime partner of Dogfish Head, Waggies upcycles the brewery's spent grain as a core ingredient in its signature “Dog Bark” treats, which will be featured inside every contest prize package. The Waggies team will also be onsite, offering samples to furry guests.

Thanks to the folks at New York’s own Priority Bicycles & Xtracycles, whose mission is to “make cycling simple” with “hassle-free, everyday bikes,” event attendees will have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win a Dogfish Head-branded Xtracycle cargo bike. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit a local animal-centric nonprofit. Through Dogfish Head’s Beer & Benevolence philanthropy program, the brewery will match** the proceeds of the raffle with a monetary donation to the same organization. Must be present to win.

And last, but certainly not least … in addition to being a prize sponsor, BARK has donated toys for all contest participants. Headquartered in New York, BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making all dogs happy with the best products, services, and content.

DOGFISH HEAD BEER & COCKTAILS – WHAT WE’LL BE POURING:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to crafting unique beverages with high-caliber culinary ingredients since the day it opened more than 31 years ago. While best known for its off-centered ales, Dogfish Head also boasts an award-winning lineup of full-proof spirits and spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktails. Based in coastal Delaware, Dogfish Head consists of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel.

Additional entertainment, details and onsite programming will be announced closer to the event. RSVP on Eventbrite and visit www.dogfish.com or follow @dogfishhead on Instagram for event updates and more on Dogfish Head.

*To be fulfilled via AMEX gift card containing the cash equivalent of one case of beer and one case of cocktails per month for 12 months.

**Dogfish Head’s Beer & Benevolence program will match the proceeds of the raffle with a monetary donation of up to $2,500.

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DIGITAL ASSETS: Dogfish Head’s Dog & Owner Lookalike Contest Key Visual

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened more than 31 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits—whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more—and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.