Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams renews the call for Congress to pass the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act

Washington, D.C., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, issued the following statement regarding the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act:
“Congress must act with urgency to pass the bipartisan IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act sponsored by Congressman French Hill (R-AR), Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC) and Senator Chris Coons (D-DE).
While it is positive that the Protect College Sports Act now includes a new HBCU sports media and connectivity program to enhance broadband at HBCUs, that program alone does not comprehensively address the infrastructure needs on our campuses.
The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act tackles this critical issue in a comprehensive way that includes allowing institutions to use grant funds to invest in research and development infrastructure, address deferred maintenance, modernize student housing and establish workforce development hubs. It is critical that Congress doesn’t miss this tremendous opportunity to invest in the infrastructure on our campuses who are developing the leaders and workforce of tomorrow.
We look forward to continuing to work with leadership in Congress to get this critical piece of legislation on the president’s desk before the end of the year. Passing the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act remains the top legislative priority of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the entire HBCU community.”
About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund
Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit tmcf.org.