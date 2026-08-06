Dallas-Based Andrew Hillman Announces the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech

DALLAS, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech, established by Andrew Hillman, announces its latest scholarship opportunity for undergraduate students pursuing careers in biotechnology and related scientific disciplines. The initiative reflects Andrew Hillman’s ongoing commitment to supporting academic achievement, fostering innovation, and encouraging the next generation of professionals dedicated to advancing healthcare and society through biotechnology.

As biotechnology continues to shape medical research, healthcare delivery, pharmaceutical development, and scientific discovery, the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech recognizes the importance of investing in talented students whose ideas have the potential to influence the future. The scholarship welcomes applications from qualified undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities, regardless of geographic location, reinforcing its mission to support promising individuals across the United States.

Founded by Andrew Hillman, the scholarship is designed to encourage thoughtful discussion about the evolving role of biotechnology in addressing modern healthcare challenges and improving quality of life. Applicants are invited to demonstrate both academic ambition and forward-thinking perspectives through a competitive essay submission.

To be considered for the scholarship, eligible undergraduate students must submit a 700- to 1,000-word essay responding to the following prompt:

"How do you envision biotechnology transforming the future of healthcare or society, and what role do you see yourself playing in this change?"

The essay serves as the primary evaluation component and provides applicants with an opportunity to present original ideas, critical thinking, and a clear understanding of biotechnology’s expanding influence across healthcare, research, and society.

The Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech awards $1,000 to the selected recipient. Applications remain open until June 15, 2026, and the scholarship recipient will be officially announced on July 15, 2026.

Eligibility for the scholarship is limited to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities who are pursuing educational pathways related to biotechnology or closely aligned scientific fields. The program seeks applicants who demonstrate a commitment to innovation, academic excellence, and the potential to contribute meaningful advancements within the biotechnology sector.

Andrew Hillman brings decades of entrepreneurial leadership and business development experience to this educational initiative. Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Andrew Hillman builds a professional career focused on organizational growth, operational efficiency, and long-term strategic success across the health, legal, and financial industries. His educational background includes studies at Dallas College, Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business, and Harvard University. Through the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech, Andrew Hillman extends his dedication to education by encouraging undergraduate students to pursue ambitious goals within one of the world's most transformative scientific fields.

The scholarship announcement reflects a broader commitment to recognizing innovation at an early stage of academic development. By encouraging students to explore biotechnology's future applications through thoughtful research and original analysis, the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech supports meaningful dialogue around scientific progress and its potential impact on communities worldwide.

Students interested in applying are encouraged to review the complete scholarship requirements, eligibility guidelines, submission instructions, and important deadlines through the official scholarship website. The application process is designed to provide equal consideration to eligible undergraduate students while highlighting creativity, vision, and academic potential.

As biotechnology continues to influence healthcare advancements, medical technologies, precision medicine, and scientific research, Andrew Hillman remains committed to supporting students who aspire to become future leaders in the field. The Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech represents another step in Andrew Hillman’s ongoing investment in education, innovation, and the development of future scientific talent while reflecting the values that continue to shape his professional and philanthropic work from Dallas and beyond.

Media Contact:

Spokesperson: Andrew Hillman

Organization: Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech

Website: https://andrewhillmangrant.com/

Email: apply@andrewhillmangrant.com

Location: Dallas, TX

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49fd91ba-a633-4214-aa81-3f2ec0a45794