Durable Roofing Expands Commercial Roof Project Planning Information

MIDLOTHIAN, IL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIDLOTHIAN, IL - August 06, 2026 -

Durable Roofing has expanded the commercial roof project planning information available on its website following the site's June 29, 2026 launch. The update outlines a six-stage process for evaluating roof conditions, developing recommendations, defining scope, coordinating schedules, managing work and documenting completion.

The expanded information is intended for building owners, property managers and facility personnel preparing for commercial roof repair, restoration or replacement work. The updated commercial roofing page organizes the process around roof evaluation and documentation, recommendations, scope and pricing, scheduling around building operations, project management and final warranty documentation.

"The roof is one part of the property, but the work can affect nearly everything happening underneath it," said Joe Richards, owner and operator. "The roof may be flat, but the planning never is. Access, deliveries, equipment, tenants, weather and the condition of the existing system all have to fit into the same plan."

The process begins with an evaluation of the existing roof and the property it serves. That may include identifying the roof system, approximate age, drainage patterns, previous repairs, visible deterioration and areas where moisture may be present. Rooftop equipment, penetrations, access points and conditions inside the building may also influence the proposed scope.

Conditions beneath the visible surface may require additional investigation when they can be safely and appropriately evaluated. Moisture, insulation performance and the condition of the underlying deck can affect both the recommended work and the roofing systems under consideration.

After the evaluation, potential options may include targeted repairs, preventive maintenance, restoration, phased replacement or complete replacement. The appropriate path may depend on the condition of the existing system, expected service life, budget timing, manufacturer requirements and the owner's long-term plans.

Buildings that appear similar from the ground may require different roofing systems or installation strategies once drainage, insulation, deck conditions and rooftop activity are considered. The expanded information emphasizes evaluating the property before selecting a roofing product or finalizing the scope.

Scope development is intended to define the proposed work before scheduling begins. Depending on the project, that may include the areas being addressed, materials under consideration, equipment or penetrations requiring coordination, access requirements and responsibilities that remain outside the roofing contractor's scope.

"Owners should be able to understand what is included, what is not included, what could change and how the building will operate while the work is underway," Richards said. "A proposal with a number but no plan leaves too many important questions unanswered."

Scheduling can become especially important when roofing work is performed on an occupied or operational property. Employees, tenants, customers, deliveries and loading activity may continue while crews are working above them.

Material staging, temporary work zones, noise, odors, interior protection and access restrictions may need to be coordinated with property personnel. Weather can also affect the sequence of work, particularly when portions of the existing system must be opened and made watertight within the same working period.

Phased scheduling may allow one section of a project to proceed while other areas of the property remain in use. The appropriate sequence can depend on the roof layout, available access, rooftop equipment, drainage and the operational needs of the building.

The updated page also addresses project management after the scope and schedule have been established. Depending on the work, that may involve communication with building representatives, progress photographs, coordination of changes and documentation of conditions discovered during the project.

Commercial roof work may require coordination with manufacturers, mechanical contractors, electricians or other trades responsible for rooftop equipment and penetrations. Identifying those responsibilities before work begins can help prevent gaps between the roofing scope and other activity occurring on the property.

The final stage involves project closeout and documentation. Records may include completion photographs, warranty information, manufacturer documents, maintenance recommendations and items identified for future attention.

The commercial update follows the contractor's recent company history release, which announced the publication of its historical timeline. Additional information about commercial roofing systems, scheduling considerations and project planning is available through the company's website.

About Durable Roofing

Durable Roofing is a fourth-generation family-owned roofing contractor based in Midlothian, Illinois. The company provides commercial, industrial and residential roof inspection, repair, restoration, replacement and maintenance services throughout the Chicago area. Its experience includes occupied commercial properties, industrial facilities and buildings requiring complex access and phased scheduling.

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For more information about Durable Roofing Company Inc., contact the company here:



Durable Roofing

Joe Richards

(708) 371-7663

info@durableroofing.com

3836 W. 148th Street Midlothian, IL 60445