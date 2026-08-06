Riyadh Takes the Global Stage as the World's Biotechnology Leaders Convene for the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2026

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit (RGMBS 2026) will convene in the Saudi capital from 14 to 16 September 2026, bringing together scientists, investors, policymakers, and health innovators across six thematic tracks: artificial intelligence in biotechnology, multi-omics and localization, biotech investment, immunology, bioengineering and synthetic biology, and biotech workforce development.

Now in its fourth edition, the Summit is expected to welcome more than 15,000 visitors, over 100 local and international speakers, 200 biotechnology and healthcare brands, and over 80 exhibiting entities from government and industry. Delegations from more than 70 countries are expected to attend, with over 65 agreements and memoranda of understanding targeted across the three days.

The scientific program follows the full biomedical innovation pathway, from population-scale genomics and AI-enabled drug discovery through to domestic biomanufacturing, regulatory science, commercialization, and investment. This reflects Saudi Arabia's approach to building a biotechnology ecosystem in which capability at one stage of the pipeline, whether discovery research, cGMP manufacturing, or regulatory infrastructure, depends on progress at every other stage. The program sits at the heart of the Kingdom's National Biotechnology Strategy, which targets $34.6 billion in non-oil GDP from biotechnology by 2040.

“This year, we take a strategic step forward with our theme: ‘Building the Foundations of Biotechnology Excellence.’ If the previous summit focused on global reach, this year emphasizes structural depth. Sustainable excellence cannot be achieved through aspiration alone; it must be supported by strong and deliberate foundations. This year we celebrate exemplary global partnerships, including with Harvard University in translational oncology, AstraZeneca in gene therapy, and Peking University in drug discovery.

“These foundations begin with excellence in enabling scientific infrastructure: advanced laboratories, integrated research centers, clinical trial networks, biomanufacturing capabilities, and digital platforms that accelerate discovery and translate research into practical solutions. Investing in national talent, empowering researchers and innovators, and cultivating leadership across academia, industry, and regulation are equally essential to building a resilient biotechnology ecosystem.”

H.E. Prof. Bandar Alknawy, Chief Executive Officer and President, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences

The Summit is organized under the supervision of the Ministry of National Guard, represented by its Health Affairs sector, and hosted by King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) and King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS), with the Ministry of Investment, Invest Saudi, and the Saudi Data & AI Authority serving as key strategic partners. It supports the Kingdom's National Biotechnology Strategy, which is positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional and global hub for biotechnology innovation, investment, and talent.

Across three days, the program will span scientific sessions, panel discussions, workshops, and agreement signings, connecting researchers with investors and industry with government. International delegates will get a first-hand view of the regulatory frameworks, manufacturing infrastructure, and translational research capacity Saudi Arabia is building across the full biotechnology value chain, from discovery through to commercial-scale production.

Registration is now open for delegates, exhibitors, and industry partners. The full scientific program, speaker lineup, and event information are available at rgmbs.org.

Follow the Summit at #RGMBS2026.

About the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit

The Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's flagship platform for medical biotechnology, convening the global scientific, investment, and policy communities in Riyadh. Organized under the supervision of the Ministry of National Guard, represented by its Health Affairs sector, and hosted by KAIMRC and KSAU-HS, the Summit advances the goals of the National Biotechnology Strategy and supports the Kingdom's emergence as a global destination for health innovation. The fourth edition takes place from 14 to 16 September 2026 in Riyadh.

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