CIQ launches CIQ Enterprise Linux Manager (ELM), the premier lifecycle solution for RLC Pro

RENO, Nev., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIQ, the founding commercial sponsor of Rocky Linux, today announced CIQ Enterprise Linux Manager (ELM), giving Enterprise Linux teams full command of what runs on their fleet and when. Every update an enterprise depends on, security patches, bug fixes, third-party software, has to be reviewed, tested, and approved before it reaches production, and a single overlooked change can break a system that millions of people depend on. ELM gives teams a single, deliberate checkpoint for that decision: nothing reaches a host until someone approves it, and every approved state can be tested, rolled forward, or rolled back with confidence. ELM ships standard inside all RLC Pro subscriptions.

Fleet management is often sold as a separate product, on top of the operating system itself, with its own contract and its own upgrade calendar. ELM comes standard inside RLC Pro instead. It's built with compliance first: legacy lifecycle tools can take hours to prepare a new set of approved updates, long enough that teams either delay a critical patch or skip the review step under pressure. ELM prepares that same update set in a fraction of the time, so a thorough review no longer costs a team its response speed.

The core of ELM is control. A team decides exactly which updates are approved for their fleet, holds that decision in place until it is deliberately changed, and tests the next set of changes before it goes anywhere near production. Problems, like a new update affecting production stability, surface while a change is still in review, not after it has already reached a live system. Every approved state is recorded, so reverting a fleet to a known-good point is immediate rather than a rebuild.

The entire process runs on the customer's own infrastructure, including fully disconnected environments with no route to the outside internet. When a fleet needs to grow, ELM can bring new servers online automatically, without a separate manual setup process.

"Enterprise Linux teams should decide for themselves what reaches each host and when, not rearrange their infrastructure around a management tool's idea of how to run it," said Gregory Kurtzer, CEO and founder of CIQ. "CIQ Enterprise Linux Manager (ELM) gives them that control, with the ability to approve exactly what ships and hold the line until they're ready for the next change, on infrastructure they already run. We built ELM by learning from the lessons of other projects, to target the real pains and problems system administrators face every day."

CIQ Enterprise Linux Manager (ELM) is generally available today for RLC Pro customers. ELM integrates with Ascender Pro, CIQ's commercially supported build of the open source Ascender project, which handles configuration management and automation. Host vulnerability and inventory data sync between ELM and Ascender, so teams running the full stack move toward a single control point across their estate.

To see how an update set gets reviewed, approved, and rolled back against a fleet like yours, request a demo at https://ciq.com/pricing.

About CIQ

CIQ is the founding commercial sponsor of Rocky Linux and a leading provider of Enterprise Linux infrastructure. CIQ delivers commercially supported Linux offerings, high-performance computing solutions, and AI infrastructure to enterprises, government agencies, research institutions, and supercomputing centers worldwide. CIQ's products include the RLC Pro family of Enterprise Linux operating systems, Ascender Pro for IT automation, Fuzzball for HPC/AI orchestration, Warewulf Pro for cluster provisioning, and Apptainer, the leading container system for high-performance computing. For more information, visit ciq.com.

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