FASHION by Informa Partners with Fashionology to Launch Fashion Tech Summit Days at MAGIC by Informa in Las Vegas and COTERIE by Informa in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FASHION by Informa announces a strategic partnership with Fashionology to launch the Fashionology Innovation Series, a first-of-its-kind education track debuting at MAGIC by Informa in Las Vegas on August 10, and COTERIE by Informa in New York on September 9 and 10. The initiative brings together prominent voices in fashion technology for curated panel discussions and educational workshops designed specifically for brand leaders, merchandisers, and retail buyers navigating the rapidly evolving retail landscape.

The Fashion Tech Summit Days will deliver actionable insights on the technologies reshaping the industry, from AI-powered design and assortment planning to virtual try-on solutions and live commerce strategies. With a combined reach of more than 32,000 retailers and brands across both shows, 79% with direct buying power and 55% serving as top decision-makers, the Innovation Series positions forward-thinking technology companies in front of the industry's most engaged and influential audience.

"The fashion industry is at a critical inflection point where technology is no longer a competitive advantage; it is a business imperative," said Simon Ferguson, EVP, FASHION by Informa. "Our partnership with Fashionology creates a dedicated platform for retail leaders and brands to discover, understand, and implement the innovations that will define the next era of fashion retail. These are practical sessions grounded in real case studies and live demonstrations from companies already leading this transformation."

Las Vegas and New York: Driving Technology Adoption Across Fashion Retail

MAGIC in Las Vegas (August 10-12, 2026) will feature a comprehensive one-day education track on August 10 with multiple panels exploring critical technology adoption strategies for the fashion industry.

COTERIE in New York (September 9-11, 2026) will expand the conversation with a two-day education track on September 9 and 10, featuring even more sessions diving deeper into implementation strategies and competitive advantages.

Key Sessions and Topics

The Fashionology Innovation Series tackles the most critical challenges facing today's retail leaders. Topics include the following, with additional sessions to be announced:

PLMs and Data Strategy: How Connected Intelligence is Rewriting the Rules of Product Innovation with Hayley Blatte, Senior Solutions Consultant, Centric Software.

with Hayley Blatte, Senior Solutions Consultant, Centric Software. Test Before You Invest: Using AI for On-Demand Design and Manufacturing with Emilie Ho, CEO & Co-founder, Make the Dot.

with Emilie Ho, CEO & Co-founder, Make the Dot. From Feed to Fitting Room: Why the Early Movers Will Own This Shift with John Imah, CEO & Co-founder, and Chelsea Suitos, Global Head of Partnerships & Business Development, SPREEAI.

with John Imah, CEO & Co-founder, and Chelsea Suitos, Global Head of Partnerships & Business Development, SPREEAI. The End of Generic AI: Why Fashion Needs Brand-Specific Intelligence with Christine Reed, COO, Style Arcade.



with Christine Reed, COO, Style Arcade. Bid, Don't Scroll: How Live Commerce Wins the Next-Gen Shopper with Allison Lee, Founder & CEO of (Re)vive.

with Allison Lee, Founder & CEO of (Re)vive. Preserving your fashion craft in the era of generative AI with Sasha Zabegalin, Forward Deployed Creative at Flora AI.

with Sasha Zabegalin, Forward Deployed Creative at Flora AI. One Thread: Connecting Product, Commerce, and the Customer Experience with Colette Dionne Johnson, Parter at Fashionology; Allison Lee, Founder & CEO of (Re)vive, Hayley Blatte, Senior Solutions Consultant at Centric Software, and Chelsea Suitos, Global Head of Partnerships & Business Development at SPREEAI.

with Colette Dionne Johnson, Parter at Fashionology; Allison Lee, Founder & CEO of (Re)vive, Hayley Blatte, Senior Solutions Consultant at Centric Software, and Chelsea Suitos, Global Head of Partnerships & Business Development at SPREEAI. Designing on Demand: How Data and AI Are Changing Product Development with Manya Jain, Founder, Fashionology, Sasha Zabegalin, Forward Deployed Creative at Flora AI, Isaiah Isaac, Menswear Editor & Trend Forecaster at WGSN, Emilie Ho, CEO & Co-founder, Make the Dot, and Christine Reed, COO at Style Arcade.

Each session grounds strategic thinking in concrete case studies and live demonstrations, showcasing digital assortment planning with brand-specific AI intelligence, virtual try-on and sizing innovation, live shopping strategies, generative AI design tools, PLM and data strategy, and vertically integrated on-demand manufacturing.

"Fashion tech has been everywhere lately. Every major media outlet is covering it, there’s a new startup every day, and investors have finally caught on. But we want to go beyond the surface level conversations and highlight the parts of the industry that aren't often given a stage,” says Manya Jain, Founder, Fashionology.

"Brand leaders are realizing that technology isn’t a side conversation anymore, it’s core to how they grow. Instead of treating tech as its own silo, this partnership encourages leaders to think about every part of their business as one connected engine. Now MAGIC becomes a place where next season’s collections are being sold right alongside the tools brands need to future proof their business." - Colette Dionne Johnson, Partner at Fashionology.

The launch of the Fashionology Innovation Series comes at a pivotal moment for the fashion industry, as brands and retailers accelerate digital transformation initiatives and seek partners who can deliver measurable ROI. By embedding these education tracks within MAGIC and COTERIE, two of the industry's most comprehensive fashion events, FASHION by Informa ensures that technology education happens where relationships are built and business decisions are made.

For more information about the Fashionology Innovation Series or to register for MAGIC or COTERIE, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com and www.coteriefashionevents.com.

About MAGIC by Informa

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with intentional selection to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About COTERIE by Informa

COTERIE by Informa is the premier East Coast women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Fashionology

Fashionology is a New York-based fashion tech event and consulting agency dedicated to connecting founders, brands, investors, and media across fashion and retail innovation. Founded by Manya Jain in partnership with Colette Dionne Johnson, Fashionology hosts curated programming that brings together industry leaders to shape the future of commerce. The 2026 Fashionology Summit brought together 1,400+ attendees from 25+ cities worldwide for conversations with leaders from Gap, Pinterest, Shopify, The Real Real, Depop, Snap, and more.

For more information, visit www.fashionologynyc.com or contact info@fashionologynyc.com.

Media Contact

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