Infoblox Completes Kentik Acquisition to Bring Together Authoritative DNS, Asset Visibility and Real-Time Network Intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox, the leading platform for preemptive security and critical network services, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Kentik, a leading network intelligence and observability company.

With the close of the acquisition, Infoblox advances its broader platform strategy, adding Kentik’s real-time network intelligence and observability to its trusted foundation of critical network services, asset visibility and preemptive security. Kentik brings live operational intelligence from network flow, routing, path and performance data, providing deeper context into how traffic moves and services perform across increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As these capabilities come together, they will help organizations simplify operations, strengthen cyber resilience and provide the trusted context needed to advance AI-driven networking and security operations.

At the same time, AI is fundamentally changing how organizations operate their networks and infrastructure. As networking, cloud and security teams increasingly rely on AI to accelerate operations and decision-making, trusted, high-quality data has become critical. As Infoblox and Kentik integrate their capabilities, authoritative infrastructure context and real-time operational intelligence will strengthen the trusted data foundation at the core of the Infoblox Platform, helping organizations support AgenticOps and broader AI-driven operations with confidence.

With the close of the acquisition, Infoblox will:

Help organizations gain a more complete understanding of their enterprise infrastructure by combining authoritative infrastructure context with real-time network intelligence and observability.

by combining authoritative infrastructure context with real-time network intelligence and observability. Provide richer operational context for networking, cloud and security teams, helping organizations investigate issues faster, improve operational efficiency and make more informed decisions.

for networking, cloud and security teams, helping organizations investigate issues faster, improve operational efficiency and make more informed decisions. Strengthen the data foundation for AgenticOps and broader AI-driven operations by providing the trusted infrastructure and operational context needed to support AI, automation and orchestration.





“AI is transforming how organizations operate enterprise infrastructure, but its value depends on the quality of the data that informs every decision,” said Scott Harrell, president and CEO of Infoblox. “For more than two decades, Infoblox has been the authoritative source of truth for the critical network services that organizations depend on every day. Kentik adds powerful operational intelligence that enriches that data. Together, we’re advancing the Infoblox vision for an AI-driven platform that brings networking, security and visibility together to help customers simplify operations, improve cyber resilience and build the trusted data foundation required for the next generation of AI-driven operations.”

“Kentik was founded on the belief that understanding what your infrastructure is doing is the foundation for running it well,” said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. “As AI becomes a primary operator of enterprise infrastructure, it will need both authoritative knowledge of what exists and real-time understanding of what is happening. By bringing together Infoblox’s trusted infrastructure context with Kentik’s operational intelligence, we’re building the foundation for enterprises to operate faster, more securely and with greater confidence—and to safely govern how AI makes decisions across modern infrastructure.”

Together, Infoblox’s authoritative infrastructure context and Kentik’s real-time operational intelligence will help organizations better understand, operate and secure increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Infoblox plans to integrate Kentik’s capabilities into its platform over time, with additional product innovations and integration milestones to be shared as they become available.

For more information, read the blog on the acquisition close.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is a leading platform for preemptive security and hybrid, multi-cloud networking that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 5,700 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.