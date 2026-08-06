Atlanta Bonded Warehouse Named by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 3PL Provider for 2026

Kennesaw, GA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta Bonded Warehouse LLC (ABW) has been named by Inbound Logistics magazine as one of the nation’s Top 100 3PL Providers for 2026 for the fifteenth (15th) consecutive year. ABW is recognized as a leading provider of quality third party logistics services.

Atlanta Bonded LLC, Columbia, SC Warehouse

“Fifteen years running means we’ve done something right for a long time, not just once. Our team shows up every day and does the work the right way. That’s the whole story behind this,” said Troy Snelson, Executive Vice President of Atlanta Bonded Warehouse.

“In an increasingly unpredictable supply chain environment, businesses rely on third-party logistics partners that can deliver results with agility and precision. Atlanta Bonded Warehouse stands out for its ability to adapt, evolve, and consistently exceed expectations. That’s why Inbound Logistics has named Atlanta Bonded a 2026 Top 100 3PL Provider”, said Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics.

Atlanta Bonded Warehouse is a leading third-party logistics provider, specializing in temperature-controlled and dry distribution services. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, ABW operates over 7.5 million square feet of temperature controlled and ambient space, providing both public and contract warehousing, transportation, and co-packing solutions from 16 locations in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest. Colonial Cartage Corporation, an asset based in-house carrier, provides scheduled LTL service across the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and Great Plains; dedicated truck load service; and plant support transportation, delivering exceptional service with an excellent safety record. For more information about ABW and Colonial, visit www.atlantabonded.com, or connect on LinkedIn.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the leading content provider for business logistics and supply chain professionals seeking to build responsive, demand-driven operations. Through our print and digital platforms, we provide actionable insights that help businesses match supply to demand more effectively, reduce inventory, and optimize infrastructure.

More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

Troy Snelson headshot

Press Inquiries

Dennis McMahon

dennis [at] hyfyve.com

https://atlantabonded.com/