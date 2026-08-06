Maxim Hair Restoration Earns LegitScript Certification, Reinforcing Its Position as a Leading Hair Transplant Clinic

New York City, NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Hair Restoration, a 15-location organization that operates hair transplant and non-surgical hair restoration centers in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Turkey & the Philippines, today announced that it has earned LegitScript Certification, reinforcing its commitment to compliant, trustworthy hair restoration services and expanding its ability to provide telehealth-based patient care.

Maxim Hair Restoration earns LegitScript Certification, reinforcing its commitment to compliant, trusted hair restoration services.

This is comforting news for patients as LegitScript Certification provides additional confidence that Maxim Hair Restoration operates according to recognized standards for transparency, compliance, and patient safety.

This prestigious and industry-recognized Certification was obtained following a rigorous review of Maxim’s website, service offerings, advertising practices, licensing, provider credentials, compliance and other criteria.

LegitScript is a leading certification and monitoring body for the advertising, e-commerce, telehealth and payment sectors, trusted by major platforms including Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Visa and Mastercard to verify that merchants operate legally and transparently.

Earning LegitScript Certification requires companies to pass a comprehensive review covering licensing, business practices, telehealth services, transparency standards, disclosures, compliance, provider credentials and other factors that are specific to the relevant sector.

"Earning LegitScript certification is a testament to our dedication to compliance, transparency, and exceptional patient care. This achievement further strengthens the trust our patients place in our hair restoration and telehealth services and products.” said Jasmein Kaur, MD, MHA, Director of Operations at Maxim Hair Restoration.

According to Joseph Hart, RN, and Director of R&D at Maxim Hair Restoration, “LegitScript certification gives our patients safe access to the care and medications they need, online, from a provider they can trust. In a space full of black market pharmaceuticals produced in unregulated foreign labs, this certification is a path for patients to know that they’re dealing with a licensed, vetted practice who provides high-quality prescriptions while protecting their personal information. LegitScript also enables us to provide portal access for patients to manage their own prescriptions, communicate with their providers, and receive their medications through direct shipping.”

With LegitScript Certification, Maxim Hair Restoration is now able to offer telehealth services, advertise certain products and services on Google Ads and Meta, process card-not-present payments, and be listed in LegitScript's certified merchant director among other benefits, giving customers added assurance that they are working with a verified, compliant provider.

The rigorous review process entailed an assessment of Maxim Hair Restoration’s providers, menu of services, telehealth protocols, product offerings, locations, payment processes, credentials, telehealth practices, prescriptions and medications process, the website and other digital assets, privacy policy, advertising and marketing practices and a host of other criteria.

About Maxim Hair Restoration

Maxim Hair Restoration was founded over 10 years ago in New York City and is one of the leading hair transplant and non-surgical hair restoration organizations in the U.S. Maxim operates at least 15 centers in the U.S. and abroad. Locations include New York City and Long Island (NY), Charlotte (North Carolina); Sarasota and Boca Raton (Florida); McLean (Northern Virginia); Dallas, Austin, San Antonio & Houston (Texas); San Juan (Puerto Rico); Phoenix (Arizona); Albany (NY); Istanbul (Turkey); and Manila (Philippines).

Maxim’s core services include FUE and FUT hair transplants, Sapphire FUE, DHI, beard hair transplants, eyebrow hair restoration, body-to-scalp hair transplants, and female hair restoration. Non-surgical services include regenerative care, laser hair therapy, topical compounds, vitamins, serum, shampoo & conditioner.

Maxim is embarking upon a related diversification strategy with the recent addition of new verticals including Maxim Men’s Health, Optimize by Maxim and others.

Press Inquiries

Alex Kelly

marketing [at] maximhairrestoration.com

https://www.maximhairrestoration.com/

Maxim Hair Restoration (Corporate Headquarters)

30 E 60th St, St #1400

New York, NY 10022, USA