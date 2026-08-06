Marigold Wins Two 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for Emma and Campaign Monitor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold , a global marketing intelligence company, today announced that Emma and Campaign Monitor have been recognized in the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards . Emma was named "B2B Email Marketing Solution of the Year," and Campaign Monitor received the "Email Marketing Innovation Award."

Emma was recognized for helping distributed B2B organizations balance brand governance with marketing agility through enterprise workflows, embedded AI, and security features that support the compliance needs of complex organizations.

Campaign Monitor was recognized for Marketing Monitor, which helps marketers turn email performance data into prioritized, AI-powered recommendations that improve campaign results.

“Emma and Campaign Monitor serve different parts of the email marketing market, but both teams have spent the last year building toward the same goal: taking the guesswork out of email performance for the marketers who run programs day-to-day,” said Lisa Mayr, CEO of Marigold. “Seeing both platforms recognized by MarTech Breakthrough in the same year is a credit to the product, AI, and engineering teams behind them.”

“Email marketing is a hard category to innovate in because the basic playbook has been settled for years, and what we look for in this year’s program is products that are genuinely advancing the day-to-day work of running an email program,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Emma and Campaign Monitor are doing that in different ways, with Emma focused on the governance and approval realities of distributed B2B organizations and Campaign Monitor turning email performance benchmarks into a prioritized action plan for the marketer. We are proud to recognize both platforms.”

About Marigold

Marigold is a fast-growing marketing intelligence company helping growing businesses build stronger customer relationships through its three core platforms: Emma, Campaign Monitor, and Vuture. Marigold delivers powerful tools for email, SMS, and marketing automation that elevate engagement and drive real results. For more information, visit meetmarigold.com .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

CONTACT:

Morghan Cope

press@meetmarigold.com