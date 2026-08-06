Omatic Unveils New Website and Customer Awards Program, Celebrating What's Possible with Trustworthy Data

Mt. Pleasant, SC, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omatic, the data integration and data management platform trusted by thousands of nonprofits, today announced two milestones in its mission to help the sector run on data it can trust: a full website redesign and the launch of the Database Champion Awards, a new program recognizing the individuals and organizations doing the unglamorous, essential work of keeping nonprofit data clean, connected, and reliable.



Both announcements build on findings from Omatic's first-ever Nonprofit Modernization Index, a survey of 400+ nonprofit professionals that surfaced a striking disconnect: 89% of organizations report manually moving data between systems every month, yet the majority of respondents still describe their data as accurate. Omatic calls this the "data confidence gap,” or the space between how well organizations should be able to trust their data, given how much manual work still stands between their systems, and how much they actually do.



"Nonprofits are being asked to prove their impact more rigorously than ever, and they're doing it with data foundations that rely on exports and spreadsheets," said Brian Alster, Omatic CEO. "The data confidence gap creates a significant obstacle to modernization. Our job at Omatic is to close the gap."

Submissions for Database Champion Awards by Omatic Software open August 6, 2026

A website built to make nonprofits the focus



Every nonprofit’s story has heroes working behind the scenes, reconciling gifts and making sure donor names are spelled correctly in every communication. Their work makes the mission possible.



Omatic’s redesigned website is built to put those people at the center. Instead of focusing solely on product features, the site now speaks directly to the database managers, fundraisers, marketers, and operations teams whose daily diligence turns disconnected systems into something an organization can trust. Omatic’s role, throughout the website, is to walk alongside them as a guide equipping them to improve data foundations, remove the burden of data management, and have more capacity to focus on mission-critical work.

Introducing the Database Champion Awards

The Database Champion Awards initiative is Omatic's first customer recognition program, created to celebrate the people who are quietly doing the most important work in the sector: building the integrations no one notices until they break down, cleaning the data before reports go out, and making the numbers tell the right story.



The program includes four award categories, each honoring a unique aspect of data excellence:

Change Maker of the Year: For customers less than a year into their Omatic journey who have already distinguished themselves through rapid adoption and measurable wins.

For customers less than a year into their Omatic journey who have already distinguished themselves through rapid adoption and measurable wins. Data Steward of the Year: For customers who put Omatic's full feature set to use demonstrated through strong configuration and consistent data hygiene practices.

For customers who put Omatic's full feature set to use demonstrated through strong configuration and consistent data hygiene practices. Transformation Leader of the Year: For customers trying new, unexpected, or genuinely distinctive uses of Omatic, including AI-powered workflows.

For customers trying new, unexpected, or genuinely distinctive uses of Omatic, including AI-powered workflows. Mission Impact Driver of the Year: For customers who can point to documented, quantified before-and-after results that they can track back to Omatic.

"Being named a Database Champion is industry-level recognition that your approach to data is setting the standard," said Erin Stender, Chief Marketing Officer at Omatic. "At a moment when the whole sector is struggling to modernize, this program is about identifying the people who are forging the path to figuring it out."



Nominations for the inaugural Database Champion Awards open on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Organizations and individuals interested in submitting a nomination can do so on Omatic’s newly redesigned website at www.omaticsoftware.com/database-champion-awards/. Award submissions will remain open through Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

About Omatic Software

Omatic is the leading integration and data management platform purpose-built for nonprofits. For more than 20 years, Omatic has helped thousands of organizations unify their systems and trust their data, giving every team the confidence to focus on what matters most: their mission. Learn more at omaticsoftware.com.

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Mary Garcia

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https://omaticsoftware.com/

75 Port City Landing, Suite 310 Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464