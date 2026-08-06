Sinclair Commends Removal of Artificial Limits on Local Broadcasters

BALTIMORE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair, Inc. President and CEO Chris Ripley issued the following statement in response to today’s Federal Communications Commission’s vote modernizing the long outdated national ownership restrictions.

“Today’s media landscape looks nothing like it did decades ago when the 39 percent limit was set by the FCC. Updating these rules to reflect dramatic changes across the media industry will set the stage for local broadcasters to begin to compete on a more level playing field. We applaud Commission leadership and the dedicated Commission staff for their work to modernize the rules and give broadcasters a fighting chance to preserve local news and continue to serve their local communities.”

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Media Contact:

Jessica Bellucci – jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

Investor Contact:

Christopher C. King, VP, Investor Relations

(410) 568-1500

Category: General