Black Tie CBD Announces Expanded Indoor and Exotic Collection With New Cultivars for 2026

BROWNS SUMMIT, NC, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tie CBD today announced the expansion of its THCA flower collection with the release of six new cultivars for 2026, including three Exotic and three Indoor varieties. The launch continues the company's efforts to expand its federally compliant hemp flower catalog while improving product transparency through third-party laboratory testing, educational resources, and clearly organized product categories.

The new Exotic lineup includes Pixie Stix, LuLu Lemon, and MOB (Mother of Berries), while the Indoor collection adds Sour Diesel, Black Mamba, and Candy Gas. The releases build on Black Tie's existing THCA flower selection and reinforce its focus on helping customers better understand cultivation methods, laboratory testing, and product differences before making a purchase.

Earlier this year, Black Tie CBD was also recognized by Insider Monkey in an independent review of online THCA flower retailers, reflecting the company's growing presence in the hemp industry.

New Exotic THCA Flower Releases

Black Tie's Exotic collection features limited-production cultivars selected for their genetics, terpene profiles, appearance, and overall smoking characteristics. Each cultivar is grown in living soil and includes a Full Panel Certificate of Analysis (COA) that allows customers to review laboratory data before purchasing.

The new Exotic releases include:

Pixie Stix – Derived from Grape Pie and Sherbet BX1 genetics, Pixie Stix offers sweet fruit, citrus, and creamy vanilla aromas. Laboratory testing reports more than 29% THCA and over 3% total terpenes.

– Derived from Grape Pie and Sherbet BX1 genetics, Pixie Stix offers sweet fruit, citrus, and creamy vanilla aromas. Laboratory testing reports more than 29% THCA and over 3% total terpenes. LuLu Lemon – Combining Lemon Tree and Cream Smoothie genetics, this cultivar delivers bright citrus aromas balanced by creamy undertones, with laboratory results showing more than 28% total cannabinoids.

– Combining Lemon Tree and Cream Smoothie genetics, this cultivar delivers bright citrus aromas balanced by creamy undertones, with laboratory results showing more than 28% total cannabinoids. MOB (Mother of Berries) – An indica-dominant hybrid featuring berry-forward aromas with earthy and skunky notes, MOB tests above 28% THCA and expands the company's collection of limited-batch Exotic genetics.

Cultivation and Laboratory Transparency

Black Tie continues to emphasize cultivation quality and laboratory transparency across its THCA flower offerings.

Every Exotic cultivar is grown in living soil using selective genetics, environmental monitoring, precision harvesting, and extended curing to help preserve terpene expression and aroma.

Each product includes a Full Panel Certificate of Analysis covering cannabinoid potency as well as testing for heavy metals, pesticides, microbial contaminants, mycotoxins, residual solvents, and other impurities. Many reports also include terpene analysis, giving customers additional insight into each cultivar's aromatic profile.

Laboratory reports are available directly on product pages, allowing customers to review testing information before completing a purchase.

New Indoor THCA Flower Releases

Alongside its Exotic expansion, Black Tie has introduced three new Indoor cultivars developed in controlled environments designed to provide greater production consistency and year-round availability.

The latest Indoor additions include:

Sour Diesel – A classic cultivar recognized for its diesel-forward aroma with earthy and skunky notes. Laboratory testing shows nearly 28% THCA.

– A classic cultivar recognized for its diesel-forward aroma with earthy and skunky notes. Laboratory testing shows nearly 28% THCA. Black Mamba – An indica-dominant cultivar associated with Blueberry and Northern Lights genetics, featuring rich berry aromas, dark coloration, and nearly 29% THCA.

– An indica-dominant cultivar associated with Blueberry and Northern Lights genetics, featuring rich berry aromas, dark coloration, and nearly 29% THCA. Candy Gas – Formerly known as Fruity Loops, Candy Gas combines sweet fruit, creamy, and fuel-like aromas while testing above 29% THCA. The cultivar previously earned first-place recognition in the High Times Hemp Cup for Best Legal Psychoactive Flower.

Organized Product Categories

To simplify shopping, Black Tie has organized its THCA flower lineup into dedicated categories based on cultivation style and purchasing preferences rather than placing every product into a single collection.

Customers can browse:

Exotic THCA Flower

Indoor THCA Flower

THCA Flower Smalls & Minis

Bulk THCA Flower

Each category includes cultivation information, educational content, and product-specific laboratory reports to help shoppers compare available options.

THCA Flower Smalls & Minis

Black Tie has continued expanding its THCA Flower Smalls & Minis category for customers seeking naturally smaller buds at a lower price point.

Rather than being produced separately, Smalls & Minis are smaller buds that naturally occur during cultivation and grading. Depending on availability, they may come from Indoor, Light Dep, or Exotic flower lots and include their own third-party Certificates of Analysis.

The category provides another purchasing option for customers who prioritize genetics, cannabinoid content, and laboratory transparency while remaining flexible on bud size.

Bulk THCA Flower

The company has also expanded its Bulk THCA Flower collection for customers purchasing larger quantities for personal use or businesses seeking long-term supply.

Available products may include Indoor, Exotic, and Greenhouse flower in quantities ranging from quarter pounds to one pound, depending on inventory. Customers requiring larger quantities are encouraged to contact Black Tie directly, while commercial buyers can learn more through the company's Wholesale Program.

Each bulk product includes the same product-specific third-party laboratory documentation available throughout the retail catalog.

Additional Customer Programs

Alongside its growing flower selection, Black Tie continues to offer customer programs designed to enhance the shopping experience.

Its Strain T-Shirt Add-On Program allows qualifying customers spending $50 or more on eligible strains to purchase a matching strain-themed T-shirt for $5. The company also maintains a 30-Day Satisfaction Policy on qualifying purchases.

These initiatives complement Black Tie's broader focus on product education, laboratory transparency, and organized shopping categories.

Continued Focus on Transparency

As interest in THCA flower continues to grow, Black Tie remains focused on providing information that extends beyond cannabinoid percentages.

Customers can access Certificates of Analysis, cultivation details, and educational resources covering topics such as living-soil cultivation, curing practices, product formats, and purchasing considerations. The company has also expanded category-specific content to help shoppers understand the differences among Indoor, Exotic, Light Dep, Greenhouse, Smalls & Minis, and Bulk THCA Flower.

With additional cultivars planned for release throughout the year, Black Tie expects to continue expanding its federally compliant THCA flower catalog while supporting customers with detailed product information and laboratory transparency.

About Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD is a hemp retailer specializing in federally compliant THCA flower, CBD products, concentrates, edibles, and other hemp-derived cannabinoids. Its flower catalog includes Exotic, Indoor, Light Dep, Greenhouse, THCA Flower Smalls & Minis, and Bulk THCA Flower. Every flower product is accompanied by third-party laboratory testing, with Certificates of Analysis available directly on individual product pages.

For more information, users can visit https://www.blacktiecbd.net.

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