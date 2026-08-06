Lovett Inc. Celebrates 27 Years of Infrastructure Excellence Serving Pacific Northwest Communities

PORTLAND, OR, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lovett Inc., a Portland-based plumbing and underground infrastructure contractor, marks 27 years of continuous service to commercial, multifamily, and municipal properties throughout Oregon and Washington. The company has expanded from a single-operator business in 1997 to a comprehensive infrastructure services provider employing more than 100 professionals.

The milestone reflects the growing demand for specialized infrastructure services as Pacific Northwest properties face aging systems and evolving maintenance requirements. Lovett Inc. plumbing and drainage services now encompass emergency response, preventive maintenance, and advanced trenchless technologies that minimize disruption to business operations and residential communities.

"Starting with one borrowed excavator and determination to serve our community, we have built a company that responds to infrastructure challenges around the clock," said Dale Lovett, founder of Lovett Inc. "Our growth reflects the trust property managers and municipalities place in our ability to maintain critical systems while minimizing impact on tenants and daily operations."

The company's service portfolio has evolved to address modern infrastructure demands, including hydro excavation, directional drilling, pipe bursting, and comprehensive stormwater management. These advanced techniques allow property owners to address underground infrastructure issues without extensive surface disruption, a critical consideration for occupied commercial and multifamily properties.

Lovett Inc. in Portland, OR maintains round-the-clock availability for emergency services, recognizing that infrastructure failures rarely occur during business hours. The company's licensed plumbers, technicians, and equipment operators provide immediate response for sewer backups, water line breaks, and drainage emergencies that threaten property integrity and tenant safety.

The expansion of services reflects changing infrastructure needs across the Pacific Northwest. Commercial properties require sophisticated preventive maintenance programs to avoid costly emergency repairs. Municipal clients need partners capable of managing complex stormwater systems and meeting regulatory compliance standards. Multifamily properties demand rapid response times to minimize tenant displacement during repairs.

Recent additions to the company's capabilities include electric vehicle charging infrastructure installation, addressing the growing demand for EV accessibility at commercial and multifamily properties. The company also provides specialized vac truck services for confined space work and waste extraction, expanding its ability to handle complex industrial projects.

"Infrastructure maintenance has become increasingly technical, requiring specialized equipment and expertise," added Lovett. "Our investment in advanced technologies like sewer camera inspection systems and trenchless repair methods allows us to diagnose and resolve issues more efficiently than traditional excavation methods permitted just a decade ago."

The company's growth trajectory includes expanding its service territory throughout Oregon and Washington while maintaining its commitment to 24/7 availability. This expansion addresses the shortage of qualified infrastructure contractors capable of handling large-scale commercial and municipal projects.





Lovett Inc. operates as a full-service infrastructure contractor providing commercial plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, directional drilling, and water damage restoration services. Founded in 1997, the company serves multifamily, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients throughout the Pacific Northwest with a team of licensed professionals available for emergency response and scheduled maintenance services.

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For more information about Lovett Inc., contact the company here:



Lovett Inc.

Dale Lovett

(503) 737-8423

info@lovettservices.com

Lovett Inc.

6920 NE 42nd Ave

Portland, OR 97218, United States