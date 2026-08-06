Austin Harris, MD Announces Launch of the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Harris MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist and medical director based in Southern California, announces the launch of the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes. Designed to relieve financial barriers for higher education, this annual funding opportunity supports undergraduate students nationwide who demonstrate dedication to both academic excellence and athletic achievement.

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes provides financial support to driven scholars who balance the rigorous demands of collegiate sports with academic coursework. Recognizing the discipline, resilience, and leadership required to succeed both on the field and in the classroom, Dr. Austin Harris establishes this initiative to foster the next generation of athletic and professional leaders.

Purpose and Impact

Balancing higher education with high-level sports demands exceptional time management, focus, and perseverance. The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes recognizes these contributions and aims to assist students in achieving their educational and career goals. Through this grant, Austin Harris, MD empowers student-athletes to focus on their personal growth, academic success, and community involvement without the heavy weight of financial stress.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Academic Enrollment: Currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university within the United States.

Currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university within the United States. Athletic Involvement: Actively participating in a sport at the collegiate level or on a defined pathway toward a career in athletics.

Actively participating in a sport at the collegiate level or on a defined pathway toward a career in athletics. Academic Standing: Maintaining satisfactory academic progress.

Maintaining satisfactory academic progress. Application Submission: Submitting a completed application package, including a written essay, official or unofficial transcript, and a letter of recommendation.





Application Process and Key Dates

Prospective applicants must submit their application materials electronically to apply@draustinharrisgrant.com. The required components include:

Written Essay: A 500-to-750-word response reflecting on how experiences as a student-athlete shape character and career aspirations, as well as plans to contribute to the community. Academic Transcript: An official or unofficial transcript from the student’s current institution. Recommendation Letter: One letter from a coach, professor, or mentor testifying to the applicant's character, academic dedication, and athletic performance.





Important Dates:

Application Deadline: January 15, 2027

January 15, 2027 Winner Announcement: February 15, 2027





About the Founder

Austin Harris, MD, is the owner and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy in Sherman Oaks, California. Dr. Austin Harris brings extensive clinical expertise spanning cardiac, thoracic, general, and pediatric anesthesiology at prestigious institutions. Board-certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and the National Board of Echocardiography, Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD, remains actively engaged in clinical research, professional education, and integrative patient care. Through the creation of the Dr Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes, Austin Harris MD continues his commitment to supporting individuals who strive for excellence in every facet of their lives.

To learn more about the application instructions or to submit an application, visit the official website at https://draustinharrisgrant.com/.

Media & Contact Information

Spokesperson: Austin Harris, MD

Austin Harris, MD Organization: Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes

Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes Website: https://draustinharrisgrant.com/

https://draustinharrisgrant.com/ Email: apply@draustinharrisgrant.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35f1f6e7-af04-44cc-9d77-e36e1525f97b