Slalom Welcomes Dan Garrison as Chief AI Officer

SEATTLE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced Dan Garrison has joined the company as its Chief AI Officer. After years of helping customers turn AI ambition into business impact, the company is making a significant investment in dedicated executive leadership to advance its outcome-based approach to AI. Garrison will be charged with accelerating progress and unlocking even greater value from the company’s unique capabilities, partnerships, and market expertise.

“AI is reshaping how organizations compete and create value, and our customers love Slalom because we don’t believe in a one-size fits all AI approach,” said Brian Turner, Slalom’s Chief Capability Officer and Executive President of Partnerships. “Dan has an incredible amount of hands-on technical depth, enterprise transformation experience, and entrepreneurial energy. His leadership will help our customers leverage Slalom’s capabilities and award-winning partnerships to secure better outcomes with greater confidence.”

As organizations aim to for more measurable AI-driven value, Garrison will work directly with customers and partners to deploy AI responsibly, scale what works, and create lasting enterprise impact. He’ll also set Slalom’s overall AI strategy and vision and bring together the company’s talented capabilities, markets, and technology partnerships teams, to help customers move from AI ambition to execution.

“Slalom consultants are uniquely positioned to help customers deliver fiercely human AI,” said Dan Garrison, Chief AI Officer at Slalom. “An important part of my work will be to make sure we’re always ready for what’s next. By combining internal expertise with strong partner relationships, Slalom teams will be able to continuously deliver the latest AI-powered training, tools, and learnings in their work.”

An experienced technologist and pragmatic business leader, Dan has played leadership roles across digital transformation, technology architecture, delivery excellence, quantum computing and generative AI. Garrison joins Slalom after nearly 30 years at Accenture, where he built a career at the intersection of technology, business leadership, and innovation. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer for Accenture Song, guiding technology strategy, innovation, acquisition integration, and large-scale transformation across a global business. Throughout his career, he has led complex transformations, built and scaled high-performing global organizations, and advanced emerging technologies including AI.

To learn more about Slalom and its AI offering, visit https://www.slalom.com/us/en/services/artificial-intelligence.

About Slalom

Slalom is a fiercely human business and technology consulting company that leads with outcomes and teams with leaders, bringing more together. From strategy through delivery, our agile teams across 54 offices in 12 countries collaborate with clients to bring powerful customer experiences, innovative ways of working, and new products and services to life. We are trusted by leaders across the Global 1000, many successful enterprise and mid-market companies, and 500+ public sector organizations to improve operations, drive growth, and create value. At Slalom, we believe that together, we can move faster, dream bigger, and build better tomorrows for all.

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