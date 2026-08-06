Petfolk Winner Of 2026 Pet Innovation Award For “Pet Care Innovation of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Petfolk , the modern veterinary company built by veterinarians to make pet care more connected, transparent, and accessible, is the recipient of “Pet Care Innovation of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Petfolk combines veterinary expertise with AI-powered technology for easier vet visits, savings, and 24/7 access to trusted support. The company’s all-in-one membership helps with planning and simplifying pet care and includes: Primary Veterinary Care, Wellness Exams, Vaccinations, Flea, Tick and Heartworm Prevention, Urgent Care, Dental Care, Surgery, Nutrition and more.

The Petfolk app lets pet owners book and manage appointments and access real-time information about their pet's health and wellness. Petfolk integrates everything pets and their parents need in their journey, from virtual care, 24/7 messaging to care teams, real-time chat with medical professionals, access to pet records, as well as personalized pet health insights. The app makes veterinary care more connected, convenient, and proactive.

“At Petfolk, we believe the best veterinary care starts with great medicine. Everything we've built, from our hospitals to our technology, is designed to strengthen the relationship between veterinarians, pets, and the people who love them,” said Dr. Audrey Wystrach, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Petfolk. “We're honored to receive the Pet Innovation Award for 'Pet Care Innovation of the Year.' This recognition reinforces what we've believed from day one: veterinary care can be more connected, more accessible, and a better experience for both pets and the professionals who care for them. We're excited to continue bringing that vision to more communities across the country.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Petfolk is transforming pet care through innovation. High veterinary costs and fragmented access to care can make it a challenge for pet owners, even when it comes to routine visits, not to mention more urgent concerns. Financial stress and limited clinical hours leave them scrambling for medical guidance, especially when issues arise,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “From seamless appointment scheduling to personalized pet health insights, Petfolk makes veterinary care more connected, convenient, and proactive for pet parents. Beyond straightforward savings, Petfolk and its technology provide easy access to trusted world-class veterinary care.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Petfolk

Petfolk is delivering the best care for pets through a reimagined approach to veterinary services. Founded by veterinarians, the company blends thoughtfully designed, modern clinics with 24/7 virtual support through its app, offering a connected care model that prioritizes convenience, comfort, and continuity. With a focus on operational excellence and a tech-forward mindset, Petfolk consistently provides a best-in-class experience for both pets and their people. Since launch, the company has maintained an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90+, making it one of the most loved veterinary care providers in every market it enters.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475