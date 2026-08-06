G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair Named Fort Worth Magazine's 2026 "Best of Fort Worth" Reader Pick for Home Repair Service

Fort Worth, TX, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This recognition feels especially personal because it comes directly from Fort Worth homeowners and residents, not a panel. For a family-owned company that has spent more than three decades helping North Texas homeowners, earning the community’s vote is an honor that carries real weight.

"Being chosen by Fort Worth Magazine's readers means a great deal to our family and our team," said Hayden Slack, owner and CEO of G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair. "Since 1987, our focus has never been on being the biggest company in the room. It has been on earning trust through honesty, education and quality workmanship, one home and one homeowner at a time. This recognition reflects the relationships we have built with the customers who have allowed us to be part of their home's story."

Founded by Gary Hunt and led today by second-generation owner and CEO Hayden Slack, G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair has earned more than 3,000 five-star reviews from homeowners throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The company serves communities across DFW, East Texas, Waco and Central Texas, providing foundation repair, crawl space solutions, drainage correction, gutter systems and related structural services.

G.L. Hunt backs its work with free inspections, financing options, transferable warranties and lifetime service warranties on qualifying work. For nearly four decades, the company has helped Texas homeowners better understand their properties and make informed decisions about foundation, drainage and crawl space concerns.

Homeowners can schedule a free inspection or learn more about their foundation and drainage concerns at https://www.glhunt.com.

About G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair

G.L. Hunt is a family-owned business providing top-tier foundation, crawl space, concrete lifting and drainage solutions across Texas. Since 1987, they have offered trusted services in vibrant cities like Ft. Worth, Dallas, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio. Their commitment to craftsmanship and personalized care ensures that homes remain stable and safe from Texas' unpredictable weather. G.L. Hunt prides itself on making strong foundations accessible with financing options, safeguarding homes without financial strain.

Press Inquiries

Jeff Chiarelli

jeff [at] glhunt.com

https://www.glhunt.com