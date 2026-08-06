AIFO Funding Launches AI Coach 2.0 With Behavioural Risk Alerts for Traders

LONDON, UK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIFO Funding, a global proprietary trading firm, today announced the launch of AI Coach 2.0 across its funding platform, introducing enhanced behavioural risk analysis designed to provide traders with deeper insights into their decision-making patterns.

The updated AI Coach feature analyses historical trading behaviour and current account conditions, and develops risk signals to identify potential changes in trading habits before an order is placed. By highlighting patterns such as increasing position sizes following losses, repeated re-entry behaviour, and decisions made near daily or maximum drawdown limits, AI Coach 2.0 aims to provide traders with additional awareness of potential risk factors while they manage a funded account through the evaluation and post-funding stages.

“Many trading failures are not caused by one extraordinary market event. They build through a sequence of small decisions made under pressure,” said Jun Sun, Founder & CEO at AIFO Funding.“AI Coach 2.0 is intended to make those patterns visible while the trader still has time to respond. Our goal is to provide traders with additional information that supports more informed decision-making while keeping the trader in control.”

Unlike traditional trading tools focused on market prediction or automated execution, AI Coach 2.0 is designed as a behavioural support system that analyses how individual traders interact with their accounts. The technology creates a probability-based understanding of a trader’s historical decision patterns and compares current activity against previous behaviour and live account conditions.

When the system identifies a significant change in trading behaviour, such as increased exposure following consecutive losses or a sudden change in trading frequency, it can provide a pre-trade warning highlighting potential areas of concern. These alerts may consider factors including position sizing, recent trading activity, available drawdown capacity, and account-specific risk conditions.

The purpose of these alerts is not to prevent traders from executing legitimate strategies or replace human judgement. Instead, AI Coach 2.0 introduces an additional review point at moments where emotional decision-making may influence trading behaviour. By providing greater visibility into the relationship among trading actions, account rules, and remaining risk capacity, the system aims to help traders maintain greater awareness of their risk management approach.

Technology should not remove the trader from the decision-making process; it should enhance their ability to understand it. AI Coach 2.0 was developed around the idea that improving selfawareness can be an important part of trader development. By identifying behavioural patterns, traders can better evaluate their decisions before they become larger account risks.

The launch of AI Coach 2.0 represents the next stage in AIFO Funding’s broader strategy of integrating artificial intelligence into proprietary trading education and account management. Following the introduction of its initial AI Coach system, the upgraded version expands the platform’s analytical capabilities by focusing on behavioural insights rather than simply providing general trading information.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve across financial services, AIFO Funding aims to continue developing technology solutions that provide traders with additional educational resources, such as guidance for those considering a free prop firm account, along with analytical tools and personalised insights throughout their trading journey.

Risk Disclaimer:

Trading financial markets involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. AI-powered tools, including AI Coach 2.0, are designed to provide educational insights and risk awareness support only. They do not guarantee profitability, prevent losses, or replace independent judgement. Past performance and individual trading outcomes are not indicative of future results.

About AIFO Funding

AIFO Funding is a global proprietary trading firm providing traders with access to funded trading programmes, educational resources, and technology-driven solutions designed to help traders develop their skills and pursue opportunities in global financial markets.

For more information, visit AIFO.com.





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