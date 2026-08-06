Honda Marine Secures Title Sponsorship of The 2026 Great Loop Challenge

Honda Marine has secured the title sponsorship of The 2026 Great Loop Challenge powered by Honda Marine , an ultra-endurance, 7,500+ nautical-mile marine marathon supporting pediatric cancer research.

has secured the title sponsorship of , an ultra-endurance, 7,500+ nautical-mile marine marathon supporting pediatric cancer research. The 2026 Great Loop Challenge powered by Honda Marine is the mission-driven effort led by cancer survivor Captain Scott “Red” Flowers aiming to raise funds and awareness for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation ® (NPCF).

(NPCF). The at-sea marathon will be run aboard a custom Portā DARK:30 Velocity powered by Honda Marine, developed and purpose-built by marine innovator Scott Portā.

powered by Honda Marine, developed and purpose-built by marine innovator Scott Portā. Challenge showcases real-world performance of high-power Honda BF350 V8 outboards , including efficiency, durability, and long-range reliability under extreme conditions.

, including efficiency, durability, and long-range reliability under extreme conditions. Honda Marine supports the initiative with technology and funding, reinforcing its commitment to innovation with purpose and community impact.





ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Marine has secured title sponsorship of The 2026 Great Loop Challenge powered by Honda Marine (2026 GLC), a 7,300+ nautical-mile endurance run supporting pediatric cancer research. Launching August 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET from Lake Beresford Yacht Club in DeLand, Florida, cancer survivor Captain Scott “Red” Flowers and crew will attempt to set a benchmark time around a customized route of The Great Loop—waterways spanning the eastern United States, Canada and the Mississippi River system.

Honda Marine is providing funding, technical support and propulsion—pairing twin Honda BF350 V8 high-power outboards with a custom-built Portā DARK:30 Velocity boat for the real-world endurance run. The effort supports the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation ® (NPCF), with Honda Marine contributing $10,000 to the initiative.

“At Honda, we believe high performance means more when it serves a purpose,” said Josh Matthews, Director, Honda Marine Division. “The 2026 Great Loop Challenge powered by Honda Marine gives us the chance to demonstrate the endurance, efficiency and reliability of Honda BF350 outboards in a true real-world test—while helping raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research through the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation®. We’re proud to power this effort, support it as title sponsor, and back the mission with a direct donation.”

Partnership on the Water for the 2026 GLC Powered by Honda Marine

Joining Captain Scott “Red” Flowers are Scott Portā, President and Founder of Portā Products and inventor of the Portā Hydraulic Transom System and Jim “Slim” Berns, Vice President of Operations, Sharrow Marine. The crew plans to run 24/7—stopping only for fuel, routine maintenance, fundraising activities, weather or safety—before returning to Lake Beresford Yacht Club. The run will serve as both a benchmark attempt and a rolling platform for pediatric cancer awareness and fundraising.

Inspired by his own battle with stage 4 melanoma, Captain Flowers first turned the Great Loop into a fundraising platform after meeting young cancer patients during treatment. In 2024, he and his crew completed a 6,500-nautical-mile Great Loop run in 19 days, 19 hours and 50 minutes, raising $450,000 for NPCF. This year’s expanded 7,300+-nautical-mile route adds distance, open-water exposure and operational complexity.

“This challenge is personal for me,” said Captain Flowers. “As I fought cancer as an adult, I was shaken to watch children fighting for the chance to live the rest of their lives. The 2026 Great Loop Challenge powered by Honda Marine lets me throw my weight into that fight. With Honda Marine as title sponsor, the power of the BF350 V8, and a team of partners helping us prepare for every condition, we have the confidence to push forward mile after mile for the cause.”

The crew will attempt the 2026 challenge aboard a custom-outfitted Portā DARK:30 Velocity powered by twin Honda Marine BF350 V8 outboards. Honda’s flagship 350-horsepower outboard combines acceleration and top-end performance with fuel efficiency, quiet operation, low vibration and reliability—attributes critical to range, dependability and consistent performance across thousands of miles and changing conditions.

The 2026 GLC powered by Honda Marine also integrates construction, navigation, safety, communications, stabilization and human-performance technologies from participating partners, including:

Construction: Portā Performance; AkzoNobel; Velocity Powerboats; FARO Creaform; AmeraTrail; RGF.

Portā Performance; AkzoNobel; Velocity Powerboats; FARO Creaform; AmeraTrail; RGF. Human Factors: Ullman Dynamics; TMS Group; Porta Performance; David Clark Company; Power-Pole; Porta Products.

Ullman Dynamics; TMS Group; Porta Performance; David Clark Company; Power-Pole; Porta Products. Navigation : TELEDYNE Raymarine; TELEDYNE FLIR Marine; Tocaro Blue; Hefring Marine.

: TELEDYNE Raymarine; TELEDYNE FLIR Marine; Tocaro Blue; Hefring Marine. Propulsion: Honda Marine, Portā Products; Sharrow Marine; Seakeeper RIDE; Portā Performance.





“The Portā DARK:30 Velocity powered by Honda Marine is the right platform because it combines a proven performance hull with a purpose-built configuration for speed, endurance and real-world testing,” said Scott Portā. “Pairing that platform with twin Honda BF350 V8 outboards is critical. Honda power, efficiency and reliability give us the confidence to push the boat hard across thousands of miles, collect performance data and help kids with cancer.”

Tracking Progress on the Route

Along the route, the 2026 GLC powered by Honda Marine will create storytelling opportunities in boating communities, Honda Marine dealer markets, marinas and waterfront destinations through fundraising milestones, live tracking updates, maintenance stops and crew appearances. Planned stops include Deland, Jacksonville, Key West, and Tampa, Florida; Wilmington, North Carolina; Portland, Maine; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Cleveland, Ohio; and St. Clair Shores, Michigan, with additional stops to be confirmed.

Several pediatric cancer patients and survivors, including Greyson, Brittany, and Makinley will serve as honorary co-captains, helping supporters understand the direct impact of their contributions. Post-run, the campaign will continue into September, National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, through NPCF activities. Honda Marine also plans to showcase the Portā DARK:30 Velocity powered by Honda Marine at IBEX 2026, October 6–8, at the Tampa Convention Center, where fundraising for the 2026 GLC will continue.

“The 2026 Great Loop Challenge powered by Honda Marine is an outstanding example of what happens when innovation and purpose come together to drive real impact for children with cancer,” said Christopher Geib, Chief Development Officer, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation®. “Every mile helps bring more attention and resources to research that can accelerate clinical trials, advance new treatment options and move us closer to faster cures. With Captain Flowers and his crew, Honda Marine, and participating partners, this effort becomes a meaningful platform to inspire communities to rally behind kids and families in the fight of their lives.”

Throughout the run, Honda Marine, the NPCF, Captain Flowers, his crew and participating partners will share updates on route progress, engineering performance and fundraising milestones. Followers can track the Portā DARK:30 Velocity powered by Honda Marine, donate to The 2026 Great Loop Challenge powered by Honda Marine, and access additional event information, photo and video assets at www.hondanews.com, https://marine.honda.com/marine-events, and https://nationalpcf.org/the-great-loop-challenge/.

About Honda Marine

Honda Marine, a division of Honda Power Sports & Products, markets a complete range of four-stroke marine outboard motors from 2.3 to 350 horsepower. Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has designed and built four-stroke outboards for more than 60 years, setting benchmarks for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions. The full line of current production models meets California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-star standards, enabling availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

Follow Honda Marine news and video on:

marine.honda.com

hondanews.com

www.facebook.com/hondamarine

www.youtube.com/honda

www.linkedin.com/company/honda-marine/

@hondamarine_USA

About Portā Products

Portā Products Corporation , founded in 1980 by offshore racing world champion Scott Portā, is a New Smyrna Beach, Florida-based marine technology and innovation company specializing in high-performance and industrial outboard mounting systems and advanced vessel running surface technologies. Best known for the Portā Hydraulic Transom Systems, the company engineers solutions that help optimize shallow-water capability, fuel efficiency, speed, handling and endurance across recreational, commercial, military and government marine applications. Building on decades of race-proven design experience, Portā Products also advances performance-focused hull and shock-mitigation technologies through Portā Performance and Perfect Storm; a company that combines all available technology into each application.

About Sharrow Marine

Sharrow Marine, a subsidiary of parent company Sharrow Engineering, is a Detroit-based company that manufactures and delivers high-performance marine propulsion systems to customers around the globe. Holding more than 200 patents worldwide, the company is best known for revolutionizing boat propulsion by inventing the award-winning Sharrow™ Propeller. Recognized as the first major advancement in propeller technology since the 1830s, its unique, loop-like design significantly improves fuel efficiency (up to 30 percent), reduces noise (up to 80 percent), and eliminates vibration compared to traditional props.

About The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF)

Established in 1991, the NPCF is dedicated to ending childhood cancer. Through its Sunshine Project™, NPCF unites top physicians and scientists from 41 of the nation's best hospitals to develop and fund groundbreaking research to help find less toxic and more targeted treatments for children battling cancer. The NPCF is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator, holding a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency. Discover more at NationalPCF.org.

Follow the NPCF / 2026 GLC news and video on:

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Media Contact / For More Information:

Antonio Jakes, Southeast Regional Communications Manager Honda Marine

antonio_jakes@na.honda.com

470.580.4772 cell

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a717af1-d890-441c-90a5-47ef2e1de776