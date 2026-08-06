Bombardier Statement on Achieving Top Rankings in Industry Product Support Surveys

Statement from Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services

MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the Bombardier team achieved the No. 1 ranking in the AIN Product Support Survey for the third consecutive year, and in the Professional Pilot Magazine Product Support Survey for the second consecutive year. For the thousands of talented people across Bombardier's service network, these milestones are more than just a ranking. They are a meaningful endorsement from the customers we serve every day and a reflection of who we are: a team committed to delivering the very best for our customers.

These recognitions demonstrate the unwavering dedication of Bombardier teams around the world to delivering the confidence, care and convenience our customers need to operate with peace of mind. They validate our long-term focus on providing a seamless customer experience and underscore the success of our continued investments to expand our service network, bringing enhanced capabilities and support closer to where our customers operate.

We understand that these milestones are earned through every interaction, every problem solved and every part delivered on time. Our teams are fueled by a shared sense of commitment to continuously improve responsiveness, build our capabilities and create unmatched experiences for each customer. On behalf of the entire team, I thank our customers for their continued trust and confidence. We remain committed to earning that trust each and every day.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

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