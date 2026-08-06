Realtor.com®'s new Market Clock® helps buyers and sellers understand who has the advantage in their local housing market, in discussion with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The housing market is becoming more favorable for buyers, but conditions vary dramatically by location. That's why Realtor.com® launched the new Market Clock®, an easy-to-use tool that shows whether your local market favors buyers, sellers, or is balanced.

While national trends point to rising inventory, more realistic pricing, and improving buyer opportunities, the Market Clock® helps consumers understand what those trends actually mean where they live. Instead of relying on national headlines, buyers and sellers can see who has the negotiating advantage in their own market and make more informed decisions before making a move.

Hannah Jones, Senior Economist at Realtor.com® conducted a nationwide media tour and answered the most topical questions related to the housing market and the new Market Clock®.

What's changed in the housing market that's giving buyers more leverage?

A lot has changed in the housing market over the past few years. We all remember the pandemic era, when homes barely stayed on the market, prices seemed to climb every week, and buyers struggled to find anything to purchase.

Today, the market looks very different. Inventory has increased, buyer demand has cooled, and conditions have become much more buyer-friendly. As a result, sellers are having to be more flexible. Instead of listing homes at overly ambitious prices and cutting them later, many sellers are pricing more realistically from the start to attract buyers and generate stronger interest.

What is the Realtor.com® Market Clock ® ?

The Realtor.com® Market Clock® is a new tool that gives consumers an instant snapshot of their local housing market. Designed like a clock face, 12 o'clock represents a seller's market, 6 o'clock represents a buyer's market, and 3 and 9 o'clock indicate a balanced market. The tool maps each of the nation's 100 largest metro areas based on market balance, the pace of the market, and pricing pressure.

For buyers, sellers, and anyone planning a move, the Market Clock® makes it easy to quickly understand local market conditions and see who has the negotiating advantage before making a decision.

Do you have advice for buyers and sellers this summer?

Information is more important than ever in today's housing market, especially as conditions continue to evolve. Tools like the Realtor.com® Market Clock® help buyers and sellers understand what's happening in their local market so they can make more informed decisions.

For buyers, the key is knowing your budget—particularly as mortgage rates fluctuate—so you're ready to move quickly when the right home comes along.

For sellers, success starts with preparing your home for the market and pricing it realistically based on current local conditions. Homes that are priced appropriately from the start are more likely to attract strong buyer interest.

To learn more, explore the Market Clock®, read the latest housing market insights, and review the methodology at Realtor.com/MarketClock.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of REALTOR.COM

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/017ef1b4-1a32-4077-9c42-8cc4a4750c6b