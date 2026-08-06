CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 2026 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Press release

Montrouge, 6 August 2026

2026 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Crédit Agricole S.A.’s capital increase reserved for more than 190,000 employees and retired former employees¹ of the Crédit Agricole Group (ACR 2026), for which the subscription period ran from 24 June to 8 July 2026, recorded participation from more than 53,000 employees in France and internationally. Since subscription requests exceeded the number of shares allocated to the offer by the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A. (32 million shares), the largest orders had to be capped in order to remain within this allocation.

The investment scheme proposed a subscription with a 20% discount on the share price, calculated according to the arithmetic average of the opening prices of the share between 26 May and 22 June 2026 inclusive. The issuance and delivery of the new shares are expected to take place on 27 August.

This capital increase will be followed by a share buyback operation, aimed at offsetting its dilutive effect and subject to the ECB’s approval. Reserved capital increases are part of the Group’s employee profit-sharing policy.

1 Employees with a minimum of three months’ service in France and in 24 other countries, as well as retired former employees, will retain their assets in their PEE (plan d’épargne entreprise — company savings plan) in France

Press contacts Crédit Agricole S.A.

Olivier Tassain : 06 75 90 26 66 – olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr



All press releases can be found at: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en

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