Air Canada Welcomes Expanded Air Transport Agreement Between Canada and Nigeria

Airline intends to launch scheduled service to Lagos in 2027





MONTRÉAL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today welcomed the Government of Canada’s announcement of an expanded Air Transport Agreement between Canada and Nigeria. Air Canada intends to launch scheduled service to Lagos in 2027 and is starting the process to obtaining the necessary government approvals to operate commercial flights to Nigeria.

“We welcome this expanded Air Transport Agreement and look forward to obtaining the necessary government approvals to begin service to Lagos, Nigeria in the coming year,” said Mary-Jane Lorette, Vice President, Revenue Management, Partnerships, and International Affairs at Air Canada.



“By expanding our air transport agreements, we are creating new opportunities for Canadian airlines and giving travellers more choice. The newly expanded Canada-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement will strengthen our economic ties, support tourism and trade, and making it easier for people and businesses in both countries to connect,” said The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, P.C., M.P., Minister of Transport.

“This expanded agreement creates a direct link between Canada and Nigeria. It means more choice for travellers, stronger ties between our people, and new opportunities for businesses to expand trade in both directions,” stated The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, P.C. M.P., Minister of International Trade for the Government of Canada. “I have met many Canadians of Nigerian descent who have long called for greater connectivity between Canada and Nigeria, and I know more flight options will be welcome news. Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest economies. A direct connection to Lagos brings Canadian exporters closer to that market while also bringing families, communities, and partners closer together.”

Details including schedules and aircraft will be announced in due course and remains subject to receipt of government approval and completion of applicable processes to operate in Nigeria.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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