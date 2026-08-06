Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2026 Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend of $0.3199 per share will be payable on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2026, representing an annualized dividend per share of $1.2796.

This is Artesian’s 135th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, Inc. (Artesian), the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

Communications

(302) 453-6900

veisenbrey@artesianwater.com