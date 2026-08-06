Pixalate Releases Q2 2026 Mobile Seller Trust Index 2.0: 15.2% of Global Authorized Mobile App Inventory Is Resold Through Arbitrage, Down From 16.2% in Q1; Google AdExchange Top-Ranked 'Direct' Seller in the US, Germany, Singapore

LONDON, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, an ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today released the Q2 2026 Mobile Seller Trust Index (STI) 2.0 rankings. Mobile STI 2.0 ranks 290+ open programmatic mobile app sellers across 125+ markets and fully differentiates between arbitraged vs. authorized publisher-direct inventory. The index is free, public, and updated quarterly.

For each seller in each country, the model measures:

What Sellers Claim: How many publishers selling ads list the seller as DIRECT in their app-ads.txt file, as detected by Pixalate

How many publishers selling ads list the seller as DIRECT in their app-ads.txt file, as detected by Pixalate Verification of Seller Claims: The scale and ratio of a seller’s impressions that actually flowed through an authorized-direct path, per Pixalate’s SupplyChain Object (SCO) analysis

The scale and ratio of a seller’s impressions that actually flowed through an authorized-direct path, per Pixalate’s SupplyChain Object (SCO) analysis Seller Arbitrage Risk: Independent Pixalate risk rating for selling >50% of inventory as a reseller, according to Pixalate’s SCO analysis

Arbitrage Trends in Mobile App (Q2 2026)

In global mobile app traffic, 15.2% of authorized inventory was resold rather than sold publisher-direct in Q2 2026, down from 16.2% in Q1 and roughly level with web’s 15.3%.

The share of ranked mobile sellers that are primarily arbitrageurs — reselling more than half of their measured inventory — fell from 31.7% to 29.5% globally, and from 22% to 16% in the United States.

At the country level, the picture was mixed. The share of ranked SSPs that are primarily arbitrageurs rose in Brazil (+13 pp) and Singapore (+8 pp), and fell in Canada (−9 pp), Australia (−9 pp), Germany (−6 pp) and the United Kingdom (−4 pp).

Q2 2026 Mobile Seller Trust Index 2.0: Top Sellers in Select Countries

The following tables show the top-ranked sellers in select countries based on Mobile Seller Trust Index scores for Q2 2026. Full rankings for 125+ countries are available at pixalate.com.

United States

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged Inventory Ratio ‘DIRECT’ Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Delisted App Traffic Ratio MFA App Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High SIVT/GIVT < 1% 32,707 19% 21% 9% < 1% 2 Applovin High SIVT 0% 27,648 27% 1% 13% < 1% 3 Liftoff High SIVT/GIVT 0% 27,075 23% 6% 9% 1% 4 InMobi < 1% 28,393 15% 3% 2% < 1% 5 Mintegral High SIVT 0% 25,105 19% 2% 13% < 1%

Canada

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged Inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Delisted App Traffic Ratio MFA App Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High SIVT < 1% 12,207 21% 1% < 1% < 1% 2 Liftoff High SIVT < 1% 10,543 21% < 1% 19% < 1% 3 AppLovin 0% 10,808 12% < 1% 11% < 1%

Germany

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged Inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Delisted App Traffic Ratio MFA App Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High GIVT < 1% 14,150 12% 8% < 1% < 1% 2 Liftoff High SIVT/GIVT < 1% 12,506 27% 17% 2% < 1% 3 AppLovin High SIVT/GIVT < 1% 12,691 21% 9% 7% < 1%

Singapore

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged Inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Delisted App Traffic Ratio MFA App Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High SIVT/GIVT < 1% 6,650 30% 7% 2% < 1% 2 Liftoff High SIVT/GIVT < 1% 5,561 49% 14% 7% < 1% 3 AppLovin High SIVT/GIVT 0% 5,622 37% 18% 4% < 1%

Mobile Seller Trust Index 2.0 Metrics

The following metrics are disclosed for each seller in each country:

Metric Description Arbitraged Inventory Ratio The percentage of a seller’s measured impressions that did not flow through an authorized-direct path — i.e., the share sold as a reseller or arbitrage intermediary, per Pixalate’s SCO analysis. 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration The number of apps with open programmatic ad activity, as measured by Pixalate, in a country that lists the seller as a DIRECT partner in their app-ads.txt file — a measure of potential direct access in a given market. SIVT Ratio Sophisticated Invalid Traffic as a percentage of total impressions, per Pixalate’s MRC-accredited detection. GIVT Ratio General Invalid Traffic as a percentage of total impressions. Includes known bots, spiders, and other non-human traffic identified through industry-standard filtration lists. Delisted App Traffic Ratio The percentage of a seller’s ads sold on apps that have been removed from the official Google Play Store and/or Apple App Store. MFA App Traffic Ratio The percentage of a seller’s ads sold on apps that are flagged as likely Made-For-Advertising (MFA), according to Pixalate.

Seller overall rankings are a composite score based on Arbitraged Inventory Ratio, DIRECT Publisher Penetration, and Authorized-Direct Volume.

Mobile App Arbitrage by Country: Percentage of SSPs That Are Primarily Resellers

The following table shows the share of mobile app SSPs operating in each country that are primarily resellers — meaning over half of their measured impressions were not delivered through an authorized-direct path, as assessed by Pixalate.

Country # of SSPs Ranked # of SSPs Ranked With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio % of SSPs Ranked With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio Mexico 108 51 47% Japan 74 31 42% France 93 35 38% Brazil 83 31 37% India 65 24 37% Singapore 53 19 36% United Kingdom 102 36 35% Australia 63 22 35% Italy 78 26 33% Canada 107 34 32% Spain 85 27 32% Turkey 70 22 31% Germany 111 33 30% South Korea 113 33 29% Netherlands 50 13 26% United States 277 44 16%

How to Access the Mobile Seller Trust Index

The Pixalate Seller Trust Index ratings are free and open to the public. See the full Q2 2026 Mobile Seller Trust Index ratings at pixalate.com.

Pixalate also publishes the Web Seller Trust Index and CTV Seller Trust Index.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a “key innovator” for children’s online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the “Indexes”), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate’s opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

IVT rates and scores derived from each vendor’s own proprietary methods and independent analysis may depict differing results and opinions across measurement providers. Any party’s reliance on Pixalate’s Indexes, rankings, IVT opinions, or related data is entirely at that party’s own risk. Pixalate makes no guarantees, representations, or warranties — express or implied — regarding the accuracy, completeness, or applicability of its opinions or data to any particular purpose or circumstance.

Per the MRC, “‘Fraud’ is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC, “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

All company, product, and service names referenced herein, including but not limited to Google AdExchange, AppLovin, Liftoff, InMobi, Mintegral, are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Use of these names does not imply any affiliation with, sponsorship by, or endorsement from the trademark holders. References to these companies are for identification purposes only, in connection with Pixalate's independent analysis of publicly observable programmatic advertising data.

press@pixalate.com