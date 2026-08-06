Continuim Equity Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund III at $548 Million – Bringing AUM to Over $1 Billion





PITTSBURGH, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuim Equity Partners, LP ("Continuim" or the “Firm”), a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of manufacturing and industrial businesses, is pleased to announce the close of Continuim Equity Partners Fund III, LP (together with its parallel investment vehicles, "Fund III") with $548 million in total commitments. Fund III was significantly oversubscribed and closed after 32 days in market – bringing the Firm’s assets under management to over $1 billion.



With Fund III, the Firm will seek to continue to execute on its disciplined strategy of partnering with differentiated, family- and founder-led manufacturing and industrial businesses across highly strategic and growing end markets within the North American industrial supply chain. The Firm will target critical B2B manufacturing and industrial companies with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $40 million or more, applying Continuim's proprietary Efficiency Driven Growth Engine ("EDGE") playbook to help management teams unlock transformative growth.



Continuim received significant support from its existing investor base and welcomed new institutional partners to Fund III – including leading pension funds, consultants, insurance companies, asset managers, foundations, funds of funds, and family offices.



Since its founding in 2021, Continuim has grown to over 25 talented team members and has completed eleven platform acquisitions and nine add-on acquisitions – building a substantial track record of operational value creation across the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

"Five years ago, we launched Continuim with the vision to serve as the partner of choice to help drive transformative growth for differentiated family- and founder-led manufacturing and industrial businesses," said George Pilafas, Continuim's Managing Partner. "We could not be more excited to continue fulfilling that vision with the close of Fund III. We greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication of our talented team members and management teams, and the support of our advisors. We have been humbled by the reception of Fund III from the institutional investment community, which will allow us to continue capitalizing on the power of our EDGE playbook."



The Piper Sandler & Co.’s private capital advisory group, Aviditi Advisors, served as sole placement agent for Fund III, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Continuim.



About Continuim

Continuim is a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring and accelerating the growth of successful manufacturing and industrial businesses.

We bring a tested operational playbook, committed capital, and a talented team of industrial operators to help transform differentiated manufacturing and industrial companies. Our name is derived from what we believe is most important to the growth of industrial businesses – Continuous Improvement.

Contact

Brian Dandrea

Continuim Equity Partners

brian@continuim.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79ad336c-2e90-4520-a5ea-66b8ed964945